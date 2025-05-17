Richard Nii Quaye travels abroad, chills like a king, drops photos

Richard Nii Armah Quaye travelled overseas and shared some beautiful photos from his trip on social media and claimed life began at 40 in the caption

In the photos, the wealthy businessman was at the beautiful seaside and in other photos, he posed beside a building with a beautiful ancient architectural design

The millionaire turned forty a few months ago and celebrated the milestone extravagantly, inviting dignitaries from all over Africa

Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye has shared new photos from a recent overseas trip, months after celebrating his 40th birthday in grand style.

In the photos posted on social media, Quaye is seen enjoying a peaceful moment by the seaside. Other pictures show him standing next to a historic building with impressive ancient architecture. The scenes reflect a calm and refreshing getaway.

The millionaire’s post also suggested he was embracing a new phase of life. His caption pointed to the idea that life begins at 40.

A few months ago, Quaye marked his 40th birthday with a lavish event at the Black Star Square in Accra. The celebration, tagged #RNAQ40, brought together top business leaders, public figures, and celebrities from across Africa.

The party was attended by well-known names like Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and Ibrahim Mahama. Guests were treated to live performances by stars such as Davido, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and King Promise.

As part of the celebration, Quaye received three luxury cars from his business partners: a Toyota Land Cruiser 300, a Lexus LX 600, and a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. The moment was captured in videos that quickly went viral online.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye is the founder and board chairman of Quick Angels Limited, a company known for supporting Ghanaian startups and businesses.

Richard Nii Quaye drives luxury car on bad road

YEN.com.gh also reported that businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye was recently seen driving his Bugatti Chiron through the streets of Jamestown, Accra, drawing significant public attention.

The video, which quickly went viral, showcased the luxury vehicle navigating roads that were visibly in poor condition, featuring potholes and rough patches.

Quaye had acquired the Bugatti Chiron, one of the world’s most expensive sports cars, as part of his 40th birthday celebrations, which also included purchasing a private jet.

