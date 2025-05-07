Richard Nii Armah Quaye, in a video, was spotted driving his expensive Bugatti Chiron on the roads of James Town in Accra and had people staring

The road was not in the best shape and had a few potholes, and netizens stated that the poor roads in Ghana did not accommodate luxury vehicles

Richard Nii Armah Quaye purchased his Bugatti just a few months ago when he turned 40, and it was the talk of the town when it arrived in Ghana

Businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye has drawn public attention after a video showed him driving his Bugatti Chiron through the streets of Jamestown, a community in Accra.

The TikTok video, which quickly spread online, captured Quaye behind the wheel of the luxury vehicle as curious residents watched in disbelief. The road he was driving on was in a visibly poor condition, with a few potholes and rough patches.

Netizens who saw the video raised concerns about the state of roads in Ghana, especially in areas where high-end vehicles like the Bugatti werey not suited. Many said it was worrying that such expensive cars had to move on damaged roads.

The Bugatti Chiron is one of the most expensive sports cars in the world, with a starting price of about $3 million. Some versions can cost up to $10 million. The car was recently cleared at Tema Port and had already attracted attention when it arrived in Ghana.

Richard Quaye, the founder of Bills Micro Credit, bought the vehicle as part of his 40th birthday celebrations. He also purchased a private jet with his initials boldly printed on it, adding to the luxury theme of his milestone.

The rich businessman is known for collecting high-end assets, and this Bugatti is one of many on his growing list. Before his purchase, Osei Kwame Despite was the only Ghanaian known to own a car from the brand.

Richard Quaye's Bugatti, road conditions stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users to the trending video.

Emmanuel Nana Kwame Jnr Mensah said:

"Our roads won't allow u enjoy this ride ... oooo Ghana."

Sixtus Deffor wrote:

"4.4 million dollars on the streets of Accra."

Anonymous commented:

"Nothing beats riding in style with no convoy, Ghanaians and safety."

Shatta Wale, Richard Quaye clash over retirement

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Shatta Wale clashed with billionaire Richard Quaye recently following the businessman's announcement of his retirement.

The entrepreneur recently outlined plans to step down as CEO of Quick Angels and Board Chairman of Bills Micro Credit, with the musician taking to X to vent his frustration.

In his rant, Shatta Wale warned Quaye to reverse his decision to retire formally, claiming it would affect him personally. He added that Quaye would not like it if he got angry.

Shatta Wale’s reaction sparked mixed reactions online, with fans debating whether the artist was joking or genuinely upset, adding a twist to public discussions around Ghana's elite.

