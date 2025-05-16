Strongman's wife, Nana Ama Strong, has dropped a heartwarming congratulatory message to her husband after her recent car purchase

A few days ago, Strongman announced on social media that he had purchased a new Lexus, and his wife is over the moon about the purchase

In a TikTok post, she shared a video of the vehicle and congratulated the rapper, who responded in the comments section in a jovial manner

Nana Ama Strong, wife of Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner, has congratulated her husband after his recent car purchase. The proud wife shared a video of the new vehicle on TikTok, expressing her excitement and celebrating the rapper’s achievement.

Strongman's wife Nana Ama Strong celebrates her husband. Photo source: nanaamastrong

Source: Instagram

A few days earlier, Strongman, known in real life as Osei Kwaku Vincent, announced on social media that he had bought a 2020 Lexus NX 300 SUV. The black luxury vehicle was shown parked at his residence, with the rapper posing beside it. Nana Ama’s video followed shortly after, showing off the SUV and leaving a message to salute her husband’s effort.

In the comments section of her post, Strongman responded in a playful tone, drawing laughter from fans. The light moment between the couple made the moment even more worthwhile.

The Lexus NX 300 is a high-end compact SUV equipped with modern features like Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Lexus Safety System+. The car’s interior is designed for comfort and safety, and it comes with a price range of $37,895 to $47,535, depending on the model and added features.

This is not the rapper’s first car purchase. In 2019, Strongman bought a Hyundai Elantra after the birth of their daughter, Simona. He later added a white Honda to his collection in 2022, saying it was part of a promise he made to himself and his partner. In July 2024, his Hyundai was involved in a road accident at Mampong Road, but he escaped without injury.

Strongman, the famous Ghanaian rapper. Photo source: strongman

Source: Instagram

Strongman's wife receives praise

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

Yaw Afriyie said:

"This be small the dey he go post the Real Estate you guys go shock 🔥🔥#Strongman."

Tessa sweetie wrote:

"You’ve been with him since the time he own a Elantra you’re loyal."

Nana Boakye Yiadom said:

"God bless you my mentor in low key I came to ur house around tech n I saw the car parked there I tap into ur blessings Amen."

@manlikenature said:

"Ghana Koraa What be That...If someone wins we say setting...Are guys for real... Why he don't deserve Anaa? Bro May God opens more doors for you Amen🙏We hate someone success skin pain youth."

