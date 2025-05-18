Pastor Nana Agradaa showed off her radiant look before stepping out for church service at her church, Heaven Way Church

She took a dig at gospel singer Empress Gifty by describing her outfit she wore to host UTV's United Showbiz

Agradaa's video got many people laughing hard, while others weighed in on her feud with Empress Gifty

Overseer of Heaven Way Church Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa, turned heads online when she flaunted her beauty and gorgeous outfit for Sunday's church service.

Agradaa flaunts beauty

Before heading to church on Sunday morning on May 18, 2025, Agradaa decided to show her thousands of TikTok followers how she was looking.

In the about seven-minute video, she hailed herself by giving herself various names to describe how much she loved her look.

"Family, thank God it's Sunday. My name is Reverend Dr Dr Evangelist Patricia Mrs Asiamah. You can call me Woman Gadafi, Woman Trump, Woman Putin. Today is Sunday. Ei God, Rich Auntie," she said with excitement in the video while twirling and showing off her outfit.

While flaunting her radiant look, Agradaa did not fail to laugh at her rival, gospel singer Empress Gifty. She trashed her outfit she wore to host UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Agradaa's Sunday look

She insinuated that the gospel singer's outfit was without class and oversized, which she referred to as patapata, adding that it was a thrift outfit she wore on the showbiz show.

Agradaa noted that when it came to fashion, her name would come out top of the list because she is always intentional about how she looks.

She stepped away from the camera to show a full view of her outfit and advised Empress Gifty to consult her for her fashion choices.

"From now on, if you see me, call me Noko Fine. I have beaten you and taken over your name," she threw jabs at the sensational gospel singer in the video.

Empress Gifty's United Showbiz look

Reactions to Agradaa shading Empress Gifty

The hilarious reactions of social media users are below:

ohemaa akua said:

"Dressing dieerrrr no size🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️."

Biamah said:

"I luv dat fact dat ur husband is minding his own business 🥰🥰,"

Grasi said:

"Please sing Watch Me for me 😎."

Um ~Efya Vicky🫢❤️💋 said:

"Nothing do my shoulders, I just remember Sammy Gyamfi gave me dollars 😭💔😂🙏😊."

Sticky said:

"But seriously, you're looking beautiful…. Noko fine… Noko Pressure… Woman Power No size wai lol."

