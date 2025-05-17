Outspoken Ghanaian socialite Ayisha Modi could not hold back her tears when she was informed about the passing of the late highlife legend, Dada KD

On her TikTok Live, she received a phone call and muted herself, and moments later, her fans noticed how inconsolable she was

Many social media users empathised with her, while others remembered the legacy of the late Dada KD

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian socialite and music executive Ayisha Modi was inconsolable when she learnt about the passing of the late highlife legend, Dada KD.

Ayisha Modi mourns Dada KD. Image Credit: @akoto_trends and Dada Kwaku Dua/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Ayisha Modi mourns Dada KD

While on a TikTok Live, Ayisha Modi received a phone call, and she immediately muted herself so that her fans would not know any details of the conversation.

The former staunch fan of dancehall musician Stonebwoy was on the phone when she suddenly broke down into tears, leaving many of her fans on the TikTok Live worried.

Ayisha Modi's fans asked her what the phone call was about and why she was crying uncontrollably, but there was no response.

It was later deduced that a person close to her had called her to inform her about Dada KD's death and to share more details about his passing.

Meanwhile, the passing of the My Heart Goes Boom hitmaker was announced on May 16, 2025, and this has garnered condolence messages from Ghanaians, celebrities and his colleagues in the music industry.

Reactions to Ayisha Modi crying

The comment section was filled with people's concern for Ayisha Modi as she cried uncontrollably on the TikTok Live, which was screen-recorded and posted on the entertainment app by Akoto Trends.

Others also remembered the legacy of the Meho Kyere Me hitmaker as they talked about his hit songs and what a great musician he was.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Ayisha Modi mourning the late Dada KD:

Ato Dallas🇨🇦 said:

"I’m sure she helped him before."

Welcome 3kuaba said:

"Awww the way Mama Aisha invested in Dada mu no ong."

Akua.I.am💯🙏🏽 said:

"I fear people who put camera on to cry..😏."

Sally Dees Klodin said:

"She will come and say she created him mpo Rip Dada KD."

Eno yaa Asiam said:

"Eeeiii Aisha wo y3 bi oh ,The next thing we will hear is she sponsored the Funeral of Dada KD."

maiz_abena said:

"It’s true oo such a shame another legend lost."

Pictures of Dada KD. Image Credit: Dada Kwaku Dua/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Old interview of Dada KD surfaces

YEN.com.gh reported that following the heartbreaking news of highlife legend Dada KD’s passing on Friday, May 16, 2025, tributes continue to pour in across social media as fans and fellow musicians mourn the loss of the iconic Somu Gye hitmaker.

Amid the tributes, an old interview shared by SVTV Africa resurfaced and went viral. In the emotional clip, Dada KD candidly reflected on the challenges he faced in his music career.

In the same interview, he expressed a desire for more recognition, a larger fan base, and the kind of material success, like flashy cars, that often eluded him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh