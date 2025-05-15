Empress Gifty shared a cryptic message as televangelist Agradaa continues her verbal attacks against her and her husband, Hopeson Adorye

The gospel musician stated that she had a covenant with the God of her late mother, Agaga and that her enemies needed to watch her

Empress Gifty's cryptic message comes after she recently visited her late mother's burial site as her feud with Agradaa intensified

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has shared a cryptic message as televangelist Agradaa continues her verbal attacks against her and her husband, Hopeson Adorye.

On Thursday, May 14, 2025, the reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards' Traditional Gospel Song award winner shared a video of herself flaunting her beautiful looks on the set of her United Showbiz show.

The gospel singer looked gorgeous as she wore heavy makeup, a lovely dress, expensive shoes, jewellery, and glasses while making the final preparations for her show.

The Watch Me hitmaker included the audio recording of a woman warning that any individual who would do her wrong would face the consequences of their actions because of her close relationship with God.

In the caption of the social media post, Empress Gifty stated that she had a covenant with the God of her late mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, popularly known as Agaga, and that her critics needed to watch her.

She wrote:

"I have a covenant with the God of Agaga watch me la."

The gospel singer's cryptic message comes a day after she visited the burial site of her late mother. In a video shared by Empress on social media, she was spotted cleaning and decorating the late Agaga's resting place with a bouquet.

The United Showbiz and U Cook show host got emotional as she prayed and poured out her heart to her late mother amid Agradaa's feud with her and her husband, Hopeson Adorye.

Agradaa's feud with Empress Gifty and husband

Televangelist Agradaa recently renewed hostilities with Empress Gifty after her husband, Hopeson Adorye, disparaged and called for NDC supporters to take action against her while addressing the controversial dollar gift she received from the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi.

The controversial televangelist insulted Hopeson Adorye and Empress Gifty and made several allegations against the gospel musician in many social media rants.

Empress responded to Agradaa's allegations with her clapback. She sarcastically claimed that she and her husband were tired of hearing the same allegations from her.

She also claimed that the evangelist was verbally attacking her and her husband due to the depression she was experiencing.

Empress Gifty's cryptic message stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Afiachantel said:

"Noko beautiful🥰. Blessing nkoaaa😅."

Milly Karis commented:

"Agradaa’s nightmare 🤣🤣🤣."

Portia nyantakyiwaa said:

"Looking good as always❤️❤️."

DERBY wrote:

"This woman is too beautiful to be exchanging words with her enemies🙏. Mama, go high with Daddy Adorye. 🙏✌️😎🥰❤️."

Agradaa celebrates Sammy Gyamfi's pardon in church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa celebrated Sammy Gyamfi's pardon by President John Dramani Mahama in her church.

In a teary voice, the televangelist noted that she had learned from the controversy and would stop providing financial support to individuals.

Agradaa added that God had answered her prayers by helping Sammy Gyamfi escape punishment over the controversy.

