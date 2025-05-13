Empress Gifty, in a video on Instagram, clapped back at Agradaa's latest rants aimed at her and her husband, Hopeson Adorye

The gospel musician sarcastically claimed that she and her husband were tired of Agradaa's allegations against her

Empress Gifty also claimed that Agradaa was depressed and was lashing out at her and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, as a result

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has responded to televangelist Agradaa's latest rants aimed at her and her husband, Hopeson Adorye.

In a video shared on her official Instagram page on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, the Watch Me hitmaker clapped back at Agradaa, with whom she feuded in 2024.

She sarcastically claimed that she and her husband were tired of Agradaa's allegations against her and that she needed to bring out new allegations.

The gospel musician teased the televangelist, stating that she needed to remove the filters she normally applied to her videos on social media.

Empress Gifty, who recently won the maiden Traditional Gospel Song of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, also claimed that Agradaa was depressed and was lashing out at her and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, as a result.

The singer's remarks come after Agradaa slammed Hopeson Adorye over his recent remarks about her amid the controversy over the $800 gift she recently received from the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi.

Agradaa's feud with Hopeson Adorye, Empress Gifty

In a recent TikTok video, the controversial televangelist responded to Empress Gifty's husband's threat to have her arrested and prosecuted if she ever spoke about him and his wife in public.

The Heaven Way Church founder also threatened to have Hopeson Adorye arrested and prosecuted if he continued to go on media platforms to speak about her.

The ex-priestess noted that Hopeson Adorye had repeatedly insulted her publicly in the past, which she ignored. However, she warned that she would take drastic measures against him if he continued to drag her name and credibility through the mud.

Agradaa also aimed some verbal jabs and allegations against Empress Gifty. Hopeson Adorye had earlier made his threats when he discussed the controversy surrounding Sammy Gyamfi's recent interaction with the televangelist.

In a viral video, he urged all NDC supporters to ambush the woman of God whenever she visited Sammy Gyamfi to return the $800 she received from him.

Empress Gifty's remarks about Agradaa stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

gomez_efya commented:

"Mama, you are more respectable and educated than her, so don't give her the attention 🥺."

priscilladuncan6 said:

"Eiiiii mummy, is that how you are? 😂😂😂😂😂."

amathatcher1 wrote:

"Please keep up the fight. I am bored 😂."

pietowura said:

"😂😂😂 Noko shading."

Empress slams Ernest Chemist over mother's photo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty slammed Ernest Chemist over the use of her late mother Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan's photo for a billboard.

The gospel musician claimed that the company did not seek her approval before using her late mother's photo.

Empress Gifty called on Ernest Chemist to reach out to her and said that she was not interested in any compensation.

