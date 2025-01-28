Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer Empress Gifty was mobbed by students of the Aburi Girls' Senior High School

A video was captured after she performed at the Class of 1999 Thanksgiving Service held on the campus on January 26, 2025

The video of Empress Gifty melted the hearts of many social media users who have given their views in the comments section

Sensational gospel singer Empress Gifty was mobbed by students of the Aburi Girls' Senior High School when she showed up at their campus for the Class of 1999 Thanksgiving Service.

Empress Gifty mobbed by Aburi Girls' students

In a video posted by a famous Ghanaian blogger, Empress Gifty performed at the Class of 1999 Aburi Girls' Old Students Association (AOGA) Thanksgiving Service.

The ceremony was held on Sunday, January 26, 2025, in one of the major halls of the senior high school and was attended by the old students and current students.

As she was leaving the premises of the hall, a large crowd of ABUGISS students rushed to her. A few had the opportunity to hug her, while others stretched out their hands to either shake her hand or give her a high-five.

The gospel singer who recently buried her mother was seen giving motherly advice to one of the students who approached her.

Reactions to Empress Gifty at Aburi Girls'

Many people took to the comments section to talk about how the video melted their hearts as they saw the love shown to the Watch Me crooner.

Others stated that they had watched the video more than once, due to the beautiful moment between Empress Gifty and the SHS students.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

Eunice Armah Okine said:

"Aww this is beautiful 🥺 at least she smiled and laughed."

Adjoa billionaire 2😘 said:

"I know some people will not take their bath after shaking her hands 😂😂 I remember back in SHS we went for a program and Formal President Akuffo Addo gave a friend of mine a hand shake and she refused to take her bath that evening 😂😂 we had to carry her to the bathroom and bath her by force 😂😂😂."

@Eliza bea47 said:

"Who also watch it more than 3 times 😄."

COLONY JUDE said:

"🤣🤣🤣 ei they want to tear our fav."

user3742406395938 said:

"Awwmn ❤️Empress Agye nani so🥰😂."

Kweku acheampong said:

"The way empress get fans people don't understand we really love her noko pressure."

ohemaabeauty707 said:

"Not me removing what is on her hair 😩😩😩it so beautiful 🙈🙈🙈🙈😂 stubborn student abiii😩😩😏."

Empress Gifty marks daughter's b'day

YEN.com.gh previously reported that renowned gospel singer Empress Gifty took to social media to celebrate her daughter, Princessa, on her birthday, on January 22, 2025.

The Jesus Be Too Much hitmaker shared a heartfelt birthday message, expressing her love for Princessa and highlighting their remarkable resemblance.

The post attracted warm reactions from many Ghanaians, who flooded the comments section with celebratory messages and well-wishes for Princessa on her special day.

