Ghanaian musician Moliy and viral TGMA girl Gyamfiwaa have gone viral with their dance video

Rising fashion influencer Benedicta Gyamfiwaa impressed her fans with her flawless dance moves

Some social media users have commented on Benedicta Gyamfiwaa and Moliy's video on Instagram

Ghanaian-American musician Moliy Ama Montgomery, popularly called Moliy, has been spotted with rising influencer Benedicta Gyamfiwaa.

On May 10, 2025, Benedicta Gyamfiwaa took over the internet with her indecent dressing at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Most fashion lovers and critics blasted her for attending the red carpet in daring outfits that exposed too much skin.

In a recent video, the internet sensation and popular Ghanaian musician Moliy danced to her hit song Shake It to the Max in a lovely video.

Moliy, who rose to stardom after being featured on Amaarae's 2020 single "Sad Girlz Luv Money" turned heads with her black crop top and short skirt styled with black sneakers.

The style influencer looked gorgeous in a beautiful braids hairstyle and showed off her bare face without makeup.

Influencer Gyamfiwaa looked elegant in a black halterneck leather top and drawstring trousers for the Instagram video.

Moliy and Gyamfiwaa hang out

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian musician Moliy and Gyamfiwaa's dance video on Instagram.

moliymusic

"We so baddie 😍."

Kemi.xo.xx

"Shake what your mama gave you 😝."

alamoreme_ stated:

"Okeeee🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️."

biggm007

"Lovely 😂."

confidence_sdw stated:

"Dealing with the boss😉."

joywxrld_ stated:

"To the maxx."

shi. Ribeauty stated:

"Makeup by us💙💙💙💙love love love ittttt🔥🔥🔥."

Michel_kay_ stated:

"You hv brightened my night seeing you sweetheart on Gh hyper page n followed u here…. Crushing forever sweetheart 🥰."

Gyamfiwaa rocks a blue jumpsuit to TGMA

Ghanaian influencer Gyamfiwaa was tagged among the worst-dressed influencers at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The fashion influencer graced the event in a cleavage-baring blue corseted outfit that elevated her look.

She wore a short frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup with blue eyeshadow as she posed for the cameras.

Musician Moliy causes traffic in town

Female singer Moliy has faced heavy backlash for causing traffic in town while promoting her new song Backie.

Moliy and a group of young influencers were spotted in the busy streets of Accra jamming to her new song.

Moliy overtakes Tyla on Afrocharts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about musician Moliy, who has surpassed Tyla of South Africa since her viral hit Shake It To The Max remix peaked at number one on the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart.

After a few weeks in second place, the singer's song ultimately overtook Push 2 Start, which had dominated the charts since December 2024.

Despite the song's popularity, Stonebwoy's PSALM 23 won Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year at the most recent TGMAs, beating Moliy.

