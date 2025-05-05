Ghanaian-American singer Moliy has earned the praise of Ghanaians after her song, Shake It To The Max remix amasses over 22 million views on YouTube

The remix contains a Jamaican twist as it features Jamaican dancehall stars Shenseea and Skillibeng, and Jamaican DJ and producer Silent Addy

Many people tipped her off as the musician to win the country's first Grammy after seeing the streaming numbers of her songs

Ghanaian-American singer Moliy’s viral song “Shake It To The Max (Fly) Remix,” featuring Jamaican dancehall stars Shenseea and Skillibeng and Jamaican DJ and producer Silent Addy, has achieved a significant milestone.

Moliy's song amasses numbers

The song has surpassed 22 million views on the famous streaming platform, YouTube, in about a month after its release. Released on February 21, 2025, the remix quickly gained traction as many people loved the Jamaican twist to it.

The song's popularity on social media and topping charts was further amplified by a viral TikTok dance challenge, contributing to its widespread appeal.

Moliy's breakthrough song, "Shake It To The Max", upon its release, debuted at number three on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart and number one on the World Digital Song Sales chart.

Additionally, the remix with Shenseea and Skillibeng topped YouTube’s trending chart in Jamaica, amassing over 1.9 million views.

Shake It To The Max remix

The official music video, shot in Jamaica and released on March 15, 2025, went viral and caught the attention of many music lovers due to its vibrant visuals and energetic performances.

A recent post on X by content creator Kobe Boujee highlighted the song's impressive streaming numbers on YouTube, stating that it might be the first time a Ghanaian musician had reached such a milestone.

"Wait !! Moliy Shake it to the Max remix bagged 22million views in a month?? Might be first time any Ghanaian artist has done 🇬🇭🔥."

Kobe Boujee's post about Moliy

Reactions to Moliy's milestone

Many people hailed Moliy and even tipped her off as the Ghanaian musician to win the country's first Grammy.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users:

@yankey20285 said:

"Check her YouTube subscribers 😂 Some fanatics always make fun of artist with low subscribers and ignore the impact of their works 😂."

@cd9zzx said:

"I told you people Grammy Loading. I've read the script already 😂😂."

@GovernoNene said:

"Moliy of today is making numbers whiles ancient of days efo ur artist is struggling😂 he portrayed himself as the most hardworking yet nothing convincing to show. borga ur efo is not on the same level with Shatta and Sark real ein level be Medikal, Wendy Shay dems clock it😂."

@MmbCeo said:

"She'll go far,this is just the beginning."

@AnkrahFrancis3 said:

"The song is very popular, my South Sudanese friend ein favourite."

