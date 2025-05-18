Content creator and YouTube got many people laughing hard when he reacted to musician KiDi's new look

Content creator and YouTuber Code Micky made a funny reaction to the video of celebrated musician KiDi getting his hair dyed platinum blonde.

Code Micky reacts to KiDi's blonde hairdo. Image Credit: @code.micky

Source: Instagram

Code Micky reacts to KiDi's new look

On his X account, KiDi shared a video of KiDi getting his haircut and dyed platinum blonde by renowned celebrity barber Hairmasterz.

In the funny video, he made funny remarks describing KiDi's new look, and he also hailed the sensational singer, saying,

"The KiDi KiDi ku. KiDi Kaaki. Strange things are happening in the country. While people are dying their hair black, others are dying theirs white," he said.

In his commentary, Code Micky asked KiDi whether he wanted to become a white man since such a white look was known to such people.

He noted that everyone was dying their hair black, but it was only KiDi who was dying his white, which made it strange.

"The white man. Lover boy. Sugar girl dem sugar," Code Micky hailed KiDi syaing.

Reactions to KiDi's new look

Code Micky's commentary on the video got many people laughing hard. People typed out the YouTuber's statements in the comment section, which made many of them pleased/

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the trending video of the Cheat On You crooner getting a new look:

@WtfBigJay said:

"Chale the day you go block ke I go vex rough. Your voice alone dey tear me🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@iedman_f said:

"The Kidi kidiku, kidi kiri kaki 😂😂😂 Nipa ka Yomo ahodoɔ woɔ ɔman yi mu o Ɛbi twi nu yomo tumtum nu, na ɛbi nso twi nu fitaa mu. The girls dem shuga wei deɛ Ɔsi Ɛdwene biaa yi neho."

@preepositive said:

"Money is good..I pray we all get some cos kidi ein skin dier gyal dem sugar fawoho b3n….normal day dier like Red or Redoo for every corner."

@PHDcounselor said:

"If ade bed sef I start to laugh for my dream inside when I hear code en voice😂😂."

@GoddayRymas said:

"@opimpibar1 your man de3 eii, where he dey get ein terms for😂."

Pictures of KiDi dazzling in his outfits. Image Credit: @kidimusic

Source: Twitter

KiDi’s ex drops lovely pictures

YEN.com.gh reported that Babette Van Aalst, the former girlfriend of Ghanaian music sensation KiDi, captured the attention of social media users after unveiling herself as the mother of the singer’s son, Zane.

The announcement came on Mother’s Day when Babette shared a heartwarming photo of herself and Zane at a friend’s wedding, accompanied by a touching message celebrating Mother's Day.

Fans admired her poise and beauty in the wake of her post. YEN.com.gh curated a selection of five beautiful photos of Babette, a successful entrepreneur known for her work with top-tier musicians and DJs, that are leaving many in awe.

Source: YEN.com.gh