Moliy has overtaken South Africa's Tyla as her viral song Shake It To The Max remix reached number one on the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart

The singer's song featured in second position for some weeks but has finally dethroned Push 2 Start, which has reigned on the charts since December 2024

Despite the success of the song, Moliy missed out on the Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year to Stonebwoy's PSALM 23 at the recent TGMAs

Ghanaian singer Moliy has taken the number one spot on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart with her viral track Shake It to the Max (FLY) remix.

The song, which features Jamaican stars Shenseea, Skillibeng and producer Silent Addy, moved from number two to number one, ending Tyla’s 20-week run at the top with ‘Push 2 Start’. Tyla had held the number one position since December 2024.

This is the first time all four artistes on the remix have reached number one on the chart.

The remix of Shake It to the Max was released on February 21, 2025, and quickly gained popularity online. A TikTok dance challenge helped push the song further into the spotlight. Within a month, the video had over 22 million views on YouTube and topped trending charts in Jamaica.

The song debuted at number three on the Billboard US Afrobeats chart and number one on the World Digital Song Sales chart before climbing to the top this week.

Despite this global success, Moliy missed out on winning Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards. The award went to Stonebwoy for his song PSALM 23.

Stonebwoy acknowledged Moliy’s contribution to the genre during his acceptance speech at the awards, showing respect for her role in pushing Ghanaian music to international audiences.

Moliy hailed for dominating US Afrobeats Chart

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

prince_darius_z said:

"This is the meaning of selling Ghana to the world 🌎 🔥not some local champions bragging here😂."

_89.ed wrote:

"But Stonebwoy won most popular dancehall song of the year 🤣🤣🤣 very funny … Gh for you."

lordchris234 said:

"All these dem give Stonebwoy song Psalm 23 best dancehall song of the year."

yaa_23333 commented:

"Our Grammy-winning artist 😍😍😍😍 I feel it!! Go Moliy."

jay6_zero also reacted:

"@_89.ed you see that thing, as you nominated her, she should have won it based on merit.. cus that her song is max 😂."

Moliy's monthly Spotify listeners increase

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Moliy had surpassed Amaarae to become the most listened-to Ghanaian artist on Spotify, amassing over 5.6 million monthly listeners as of April 16, 2025. This achievement ends Amaarae's long-standing lead on the platform.

The surge in Moliy's listenership is largely attributed to the success of her viral hit 'Shake It to the Max (FLY)' remix, featuring Jamaican artists Skillibeng and Shenseea, which gained significant traction on TikTok.

The singer is set to break even more records as the song's popularity surges by the day.

