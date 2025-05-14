Influencer Adwoa Tee, Who Dates Fraud Boys, Opens A Second Plush Salon In Accra
- Ghanaian influencer Adwoa Tee has opened a new classy beauty salon at a vintage location in Accra
- The fashion lover gained infamy after she disclosing that she dates scammers for money and bedroom pleasure
- Amid the criticism, social media users have congratulated Adwoa Tee for investing in her businesses
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghanaian influencer Tyson Sariyu Dornukie, popularly called Adwoa Tee, has expanded her beauty salon business.
The founder and owner of a braiding-specialised beauty salon has opened another plush salon in a new location in Accra.
The new co-host of the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast made the official announcement on her social media platforms.
Adwoa Tee shared a video of her salon on the first floor of a commercial with beautiful interior decor and ultramodern fixtures and fittings.
The beauty influencer looked sporty in a stylish top and gym wear that flaunted her fine legs as she posed beside her car.
The YouTuber looked gorgeous in a side-parted ponytail hairstyle and showed off her bare, glowing face without makeup.
The young businesswoman shared the video on Instagram with this caption:
"A small girl with a big God… and now, a second branch. From braiding in school to running two shops - this journey has been wild, messy, and beautiful. We’re not fully done yet, but I had to show you what we’ve been working on. More space, more comfort, same fire. Let the countdown begin - second home loading."
Adwoa Tee opens a new salon
Some social media users have congratulated Adwoa Tee after she posted a video of her new shop on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
queenodoley stated:
"Proud of you adjoa, been following you siiiiiiince ! The Lord bless and multiply this journey 👏🙌❤️."
gingerr01 stated:
"Congratulations girl!! ❤️🎉."
innyah_face stated:
"Congrats 👏🏾🔥🔥 great minds🥰."
efekeyz stated:
"Ur hardwork no one can take that from you.. congratulations."
maria.yayra stated:
"Congratulations 🎊🎊❤️❤️."
shatta_is_dancehallafricanking stated:
"Congratulations 🔥🔥."
queenodoley stated:
"Proud of you adjoa, been following you siiiiiiince ! The Lord bless and multiply this journey 👏🙌❤️."
The Instagram video is below:
Adwoa Tee slays at the 2025 TGMA
Ghanaian fashionista Adwoa Tee made her debut appearance at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards in a halter-neck green gown.
She flaunted her fine legs at the red carpet entertainment event and modelled in silver strappy heels to match the diamonds in her outfit.
The young boss lady turned heads with her flawless makeup, long eyelashes and glossy lips, accessorised with attention-seeking silver earrings and a cuff bangle.
The Instagram photos are below:
Adwoa Tee confesses she dates fraud boys
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about influencer Adwoa Tee announcing on a podcast the kinds of guys she dates, attracting sharp criticism.
The beautiful woman from the North boldly declared that she preferred 'fraud boys' and guys who worked hard for her in the bedroom.
Adwoa Tee came under fire from social media users for reportedly pushing her partners to con people to live a more lavish lifestyle.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She started for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She has completed Google News Intiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh