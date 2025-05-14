Ghanaian influencer Adwoa Tee has opened a new classy beauty salon at a vintage location in Accra

The fashion lover gained infamy after she disclosing that she dates scammers for money and bedroom pleasure

Amid the criticism, social media users have congratulated Adwoa Tee for investing in her businesses

Ghanaian influencer Tyson Sariyu Dornukie, popularly called Adwoa Tee, has expanded her beauty salon business.

The founder and owner of a braiding-specialised beauty salon has opened another plush salon in a new location in Accra.

Influencer Adwoa Tee opens a second beauty salon in Ghana amid criticism over her 'fraud boys' comment.

The new co-host of the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast made the official announcement on her social media platforms.

Adwoa Tee shared a video of her salon on the first floor of a commercial with beautiful interior decor and ultramodern fixtures and fittings.

The beauty influencer looked sporty in a stylish top and gym wear that flaunted her fine legs as she posed beside her car.

The YouTuber looked gorgeous in a side-parted ponytail hairstyle and showed off her bare, glowing face without makeup.

Influencer Adwoa Tee slays in beautiful dresses.

The young businesswoman shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"A small girl with a big God… and now, a second branch. From braiding in school to running two shops - this journey has been wild, messy, and beautiful. We’re not fully done yet, but I had to show you what we’ve been working on. More space, more comfort, same fire. Let the countdown begin - second home loading."

Adwoa Tee opens a new salon

Some social media users have congratulated Adwoa Tee after she posted a video of her new shop on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

queenodoley stated:

"Proud of you adjoa, been following you siiiiiiince ! The Lord bless and multiply this journey 👏🙌❤️."

gingerr01 stated:

"Congratulations girl!! ❤️🎉."

innyah_face stated:

"Congrats 👏🏾🔥🔥 great minds🥰."

efekeyz stated:

"Ur hardwork no one can take that from you.. congratulations."

maria.yayra stated:

"Congratulations 🎊🎊❤️❤️."

shatta_is_dancehallafricanking stated:

"Congratulations 🔥🔥."

The Instagram video is below:

Adwoa Tee slays at the 2025 TGMA

Ghanaian fashionista Adwoa Tee made her debut appearance at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards in a halter-neck green gown.

She flaunted her fine legs at the red carpet entertainment event and modelled in silver strappy heels to match the diamonds in her outfit.

The young boss lady turned heads with her flawless makeup, long eyelashes and glossy lips, accessorised with attention-seeking silver earrings and a cuff bangle.

The Instagram photos are below:

Adwoa Tee confesses she dates fraud boys

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about influencer Adwoa Tee announcing on a podcast the kinds of guys she dates, attracting sharp criticism.

The beautiful woman from the North boldly declared that she preferred 'fraud boys' and guys who worked hard for her in the bedroom.

Adwoa Tee came under fire from social media users for reportedly pushing her partners to con people to live a more lavish lifestyle.

