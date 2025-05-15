Nigerian actress and top brand influencer Monalisa Stephen has reportedly passed away after a short bout of illness

The plus-size body positivity advocate has featured in many popular movies and TV series since she rose to the limelight

Many stakeholders in the entertainment industry have reacted to the post about Monalisa Stephen's death on Instagram

Monalisa Stephen, the beloved Nigerian plus-size actress and content creator, has tragically passed away after reportedly struggling with severe health issues, including low blood sugar and internal bleeding.

The news of her untimely death was confirmed by Seun Oloketuyi, the founder of Best of Nollywood, who expressed his heartfelt condolences on Instagram.

Nigerian actress Monalisa Stephen dies at 32 as tributes pour in from fans across the continent. Photo credit: @monalisa.stephen.

Source: Instagram

He shared a poignant photo of Monalisa with this caption:

“Brand influencer Monalisa Ayobami Stephen is dead. She lost her battle against low blood sugar and internal bleeding yesterday in Lagos. Her family is devastated by the loss of this hardworking and beautiful soul.”

The announcement has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and sparked an outpouring of grief from her devoted fans and admirers.

Monalisa, affectionately known as Gabacci, had recently starred in various films, including the much-discussed Mami Wata (2023) and Breaded Life (2021), further captivating audiences with her comedic skits and relatable content.

Her journey in the entertainment world was not only marked by her talent but also her passionate advocacy for self-love and body positivity, particularly among plus-size women, challenging societal beauty standards that often marginalise larger bodies.

Earlier this year, Monalisa spoke candidly in an interview with The Punch about the discrimination faced by plus-size actresses in Nollywood.

“They’re biased against plus-size actresses, and it’s becoming more pronounced for a generation that has a quickening mindset. I question who enforced the notion that appearance trumps talent. It’s absurd. The industry needs to evolveactors of all sizes should be embraced! It’s a part of my heritage that my ancestors had this body type. I can’t change it; it’s in my genes.”

Check out the post below:

Monalisa Stephen rocks a green outfit

In more recent updates before her passing, Monalisa dazzled fans during a photoshoot, showcasing her confidence in a striking lace outfit.

Her heavy makeup accentuated her features, and she wore her hair stylishly tied in a ponytail, complemented by a vibrant green lace scarf.

Notably, she posed bravely without slippers, standing in the mud, embodying her audacious spirit.

Check out the photos below:

Monalisa Stephen rocks a white dress

In another memorable appearance, Monalisa set Instagram abuzz with her classy one-shoulder white dress, which she paired with a fashionable side-parted short hairstyle that framed her shoulders beautifully.

She accessorised with elegant handmade earrings and matching bracelets, proving that her sense of style was as fierce as her advocacy for body positivity.

The legacy of Monalisa Stephen will be cherished, not only for her contributions to film and social media but also for her unwavering commitment to empowering others to embrace their true selves, celebrating every shape and size.

Check out the photos below:

PMX Tessy's friend passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the passing of Abyna Tiwaa, a close friend of Theresa Lovelyn Agor, popularly known as Tessy, who was the winner of Perfect Match Xtra season two and a contestant on the reality program.

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, word of Tiwaa's sudden death spread on social media, with Tessy confirming her death on her Instagram page. Many Ghanaians, including her many admirers, have reacted to the sad news on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh