UTV presenter Yaa Konamah, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, marked her late husband's 11th anniversary

For the first time ever, the renowned newscaster shared her painful story publicly on social media

The newscaster sobbed in her car as she reflected on her late husband's last moments after he was rushed to the hospital

Ghanaian newscaster Yaa Konamah has opened up about her late husband's death 11 years ago.

UTV presenter sobs as she reflects on her late husband's death 11 years ago.

The renowned UTV journalist who lost her husband on Tuesday, May 20, 2014, went to Osu Cemetery to mark her late husband's 11th anniversary.

According to Yaa Konamah, she has refrained from speaking about the sad moment because she often cannot control her tears when the pain kicks in.

"I'm at the Osu cemetery. I came visiting my honey, my pastor, my sir, and my best friend. It's been so many years now that I can share a word. It's exactly 11 years today. It happened on May 20, 2014."

Yaa Konamah shared a video of her sobbing after visiting her late husband's graveyard. Tears dropped from her eyes while she recounted her last moment with her husband.

"We had talked. He had said, "Have a good day". He had blessed me, and I had just left for work. After reading the news, I got a call that "your husband has passed out."

The renowned newscaster did not mention the cause of her husband's death. However, she established that his death came too suddenly for her to get a grasp of it.

"They took him to Maranatha at the Nungua estate, and they couldn't admit him. They went to Lekma, and still they couldn't admit him. Then they took him to the 37 Military Hospital. By the time I got to the 37 hospital, within about five minutes, he was gone."

Yaa Konamah shares photos of her and her late husband.

Maame Konamah, who has been with Despite Media for over a decade, used her story to encourage bereaved fans to be strong.

"Good people die, and nobody cares about it. But the beautiful thing is that they're hurt no more. They don't go through pain like we do anymore. The Lord sees and protects them. They're in a better place. If you've lost a loved one, I want you to know that it's well," Yaa Konamah said while weeping in her car.

Fans mourn with Yaa Konamah

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they mourned with Yaa Konamah after she shared her husband's story.

Adomba Naa 123💝🤑 said:

"That day I was listening to you on peace before the news came, haa? bBt you know, it a journey on this earth if you are living today still you will go."

Patricia😊😊🇬🇭 shared:

"It's not easy to loose a husband,wife, mother,father,kids etc...v lost 2 boys & d pain is still fresh o😢😢 because since then we've not conceived again 😭 & we're still trusting God for it."

NanaAfyaserwaapapabi❤️💖🙌 wrote;

"Mine was 7 years ago and I was too young to experience such pain with heavy pregnancy, take heart sis it is painful 💔💔💔😭😭but I am still struggling to survive."

Akumaa Mama Zimbi loses her mum

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Akumaa Mama Zimbi had been seen weeping uncontrollably after Agnes Mamle Dongotey's death.

The media personality was overcome with sadness as her late mother's women's fellowship group members visited her residence.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi had to be consoled by two women as she shared the difficulties she experienced coping with the loss of her mother, with whom she had a close bond.

