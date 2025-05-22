Ghana's Vice President, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, has spoken after her return from the United Kingdom

In a video, she opened up about some events that happened when she suddenly took ill and expressed profound gratitude to the team that ensured her well-being

Netizens who saw her video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as many were delighted that the Vice President was in fine spirits

Ghana's first female Vice President, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has made her first public speech after returning from the United Kingdom.

The renowned politician had been out of the country for some time, seeking medical treatment after she suddenly took ill months ago.

However, on May 22, 2025, news broke that the Vice President had returned from the trip. In a video, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama and the team that ensured her well-being.

As well as the brother of the President, Ibrahim Mahama. Prof Naana acknowledged that the president and his brother played an instrumental role in her recovery.

"Mr President, that day, I don't know where you suddenly appeared from, but you came and quickly set in motion what we needed to do," she stated.

She further recounted how the presence of Mr Ibrahim Mahama contributed to her healing process.

Prof Jane acknowledged that a lot had happened in her absence and that she needed to catch up with events.

Watch the video of Professor Jane below:

