Global reality TV star Kim Kardashian on May 21, 2025, celebrated a significant milestone as she graduated from her six-year Law Office Study Program in a heartfelt ceremony that took place in her backyard.

Surrounded by her children and supported by her sisters, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, the event was a private yet joyous gathering to mark her accomplishments in the legal field.

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian becomes a law graduate after completing a six-year program. Photo credit: @kimkardashian.

Source: Instagram

Unlike many aspiring lawyers, Kim, who did not graduate from college, chose a unique path to qualify for the bar exam that is available in California and three other states.

This route allowed her to pursue an apprenticeship under a practising lawyer or judge instead of the traditional law school route.

In 2018, she began her apprenticeship with a reputable law firm based in San Francisco, diving into the rigorous demands of legal education through hands-on experience.

Kim Kardashian models in black outfits. Photo credit: @kimkardashian.

Source: Instagram

Kim Kardashian excels in her legal studies

In 2021, Kim Kardashian faced a significant challenge when she took the “baby bar,” officially known as the First-Year Law Students' Examination.

She bravely opened up about the difficulties of this exam after passing it on her fourth attempt, highlighting the perseverance required to overcome such hurdles.

On the day of her graduation, Kim took to her Instagram Stories to share her excitement and achievements with her followers.

The ceremony, which stretched over an additional two years due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19 and her busy work commitments, was a culmination of her hard work and dedication to her legal studies.

As she donned her graduation cap on stage, she joyfully declared she had finally graduated from law school after six years while being congratulated by family, friends, and mentors.

