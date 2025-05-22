Miss Ghana 2025 Jutta Pokuah Addo has made Ghanaians proud after her flawless presentation at the 2025 Miss World competition

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) student shared her personal experience about bullying during the head-to-head challenge

Some social media users have applauded the dual student for her commitment to helping children with disability in Ghana

Miss Ghana 2025, Jutta Pokuah Addo, has made a remarkable impact by representing her nation at the prestigious 72nd Miss World competition held in India.

As a dual student pursuing degrees in law and business at the University of Ghana, Jutta demonstrated exceptional poise and eloquence during the head-to-head challenge, where she shared her compelling "Beauty with a Purpose" project.

Miss Ghana 2025 Jutta Pokuah Addo delivers an emotional speech at the Miss World head-to-head challenge. Photo credit: @jutta_addo.

Her presentation resonated deeply with the audience, bringing many to tears as she recounted her own experiences of being bullied during her school years for being slender.

Jutta opened up about the emotional struggles she faced, often spending her lunch breaks alone in classrooms and avoiding social activities due to her shyness. This candid sharing of her past allowed her to connect authentically with those present.

Furthermore, Jutta shed light on her advocacy for young disabled girls in Ghana, many of whom are unable to attend school due to their physical conditions.

Jutta Pokuah Addo wins Miss Ghana 2025. Photo credit: @jutta_addo.

She poignantly expressed her concern over the stigma these girls face, often being mocked and ostracised within their communities.

Using her platform, she emphasised the importance of education and inclusion, asserting that children are the backbone of a nation's future.

Highlighting her project’s alignment with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Jutta underscored her commitment to achieving SDG 4, which focuses on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education, and SDG 10, which aims to reduce inequality within and among countries.

Her vision is to create opportunities for all children regardless of their circumstances, promoting lifelong learning and equality.

Jutta Pokuah Addo wins Miss Ghana 2025

Jutta Pokuah Addo emerged victorious as the winner of the fiercely contested Miss Ghana 2025 pageant, a journey that spanned several weeks filled with rigorous preparation, mentoring sessions, and skill-building workshops.

Her grace, intellect, and determination captivated both the judges and the audience, setting her apart from her competitors.

Representing the Central Region, the beauty queen faced formidable opposition, including Naa Ayeley Hammond, who gained recognition for her performance in the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

Despite the competitive landscape, Jutta's authenticity, combined with her passion for social issues, has positioned her as a role model for young women in Ghana and beyond.

Ghanaian beauty queens rock stylish kente gowns

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Miss Malaika 2024 winner and 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, who went viral with their Independence Day photoshoot.

The beautiful queens Lucille Naakwaley King and Nihad Titiaka Ibrahim Oases looked exquisite in custom-made flawless gowns.

Some social media users have commented on their decent outfits while taking style inspirations from the mermaid-inspired ensembles.

