Some female students of the University of Cape Coast went to study but could not find a place to sit because every space was occupied

This led the ladies to rant about the study culture and pressure in the university as compared to other tertiary institutions in Ghana

Social media users thronged the comment section to share divergent views on the matter raised by the University students

Two female students of the University of Cape Coast complained about the pressure to be studious at the tertiary institution.

The two ladies went to the lecture theatres to find a place to sit so they could learn but they realised every seat was occupied.

In a video on X, the ladies captured some students sitting on the stairs with their books on their laps as they studied.

Others were standing on the stairs with their books on the bannisters or in their hands as they read.

It is not clear if the video was taken during an examination week or not. However, all the lecture halls were full and the students seemed busy reading their books.

“Why won’t people say that UCC students go for prep? There is no prep but the pressure alone will let you go on a prep. All these people outside the hall are studying. Some are even standing.”

The two ladies agreed that because they did not find a place to sit and study they would return to their hostel and sleep.

“We didn’t find seats or a place to sit, so we are going back to sleep.”

Netizens react to UCC study culture

Social media users who saw the video shared their thoughts. Some disagreed with the ladies and said all they needed to do was plan properly while others supported them.

@iamphylus said:

“What is pressure when you have things structured? And it's not like it is mandatory to study on campus so stay in your room and learn lol. This is literally the same everywhere.”

@iam_hark wrote:

“That’s the University of constant confusion for you.😃.”

@jnyanful said:

“I schooled in UCC bro. Most of the things we heard before getting admission are exaggerated. I had a normal life in UCC with no pressure and had a better class as well. UCC is even where I had a lot of fun and parties and clubbing. Dos who are under pressure are just busy for nothing.”

@aeroplanebag wrote:

“If you are walking from your hostel to use the same books and laptop, why can’t you learn at your hostel? Cos those classrooms are just as noisy.”

@bra_Jeffrey asked:

“Are they going to study or to use free WiFi?”

@Ekowsinno77 said:

“This pressure never barb me da. If you plan well pressure bia ni hɔ.”

