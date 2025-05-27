Renowned Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite is set to commission his luxurious automobile museum

The Despite Media owner's son, Kennedy Asante Osei, said that the museum would be commissioned on Sunday, June 1, 2025

The businessman's son also recounted the inspiration behind Osei Kwame Despite's long-term automobile museum dream

The Despite Media owner's son, Kennedy Asante Osei, took to his official Instagram page to announce that the first-ever car museum in Ghana will be commissioned on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

He also shared a video of his numerous visits to several automobile museums abroad and recounted how the trips gave him the inspiration, insight, and a profound appreciation for the history, craftsmanship, and cultural impact of the automobile industry.

Kennedy Asante Osei noted that his father, Dr Despite's automobile museum, would be a place to celebrate innovation, heritage, and the auto industry's incredible journey through the decades.

He shared that his father had taken six years to complete the world-class automobile museum, which could make a major contribution to the growth of Ghana in the tourism and cultural industry.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Despite Group of Companies also hinted at some important personalities attending the museum's commissioning. He added that the high-profile event was by strict invitation.

In a lengthy social media post, he wrote:

"In 2022 and 2023, I had the privilege of visiting some of the world’s most iconic automobile museums - from the Hollywood Auto Museum in Las Vegas to the Porsche Museum in Germany and the British Motor Museum in the UK. Each experience offered inspiration, insight, and a profound appreciation for the history, craftsmanship, and cultural impact of the automobile industry."

He explained that those visits sealed his commitment to his father's long-time dream to establish a world-class vehicle museum in Ghana.

"A place to celebrate innovation, heritage, and the incredible journey of the auto industry through the decades. Motivated by his vision, we’ve remained committed - not only as a tribute to his extraordinary legacy but as a lasting contribution to Ghana and to every dreamer who dares to believe."

"For the past six years, Dr. Osei Kwame has poured his heart, time, and resources into building what is now becoming a national treasure - a powerful addition to Ghana’s growing tourism and cultural landscape. The Despite Automobile Museum Commissioning on: 01.06.2025. Guess who’s gracing the occasion?❤️❤️🙏👑. Stay tuned. Strictly by invitation 🙏."

Kennedy Asante Osei's social media post is included below:

Ghanaians excited at Despite museum's commissioning

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

big_chance96 commented:

"Anuanom, did you see that part where he said strictly by invitation? Bear in mind and act accordingly. 😂."

always_nii64 said:

"Nice addition to Ghana's Tourism landscape and revenue. It is good the "strictly by invite" came in last minute. Else, boys go flood the place. Well done."

lynda_frimpomaa wrote:

"This is beautiful! I can’t wait 😍."

Despite's Cybertruck struggles on bad road

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Despite's Cybertruck struggled on a bad road as he travelled for a funeral service in the Ashanti Region.

The renowned businessman encountered challenges as he attempted to leave a narrow area where he had initially parked his expensive car.

The video of Osei Kwame Despite struggling to move turn his car around on the road garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

