Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene flew out of Ghana with other government officials on a working visit to the USA

The minister, as part of the trip, visited a US-based solar plant, which has inspired his next move

A video of the regional minister in the US has garnered significant traction from scores of netizens

Ghanaian politician, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has flown out of the country to the US.

Dr Frank Amoakohene in the US inspecting Illuminate USA's solar factory. Photo source: DrAmoakohene

Source: Facebook

The Ashanti Regional Minister made the trip with several government officials, including the Deputy CEO of BOOST and the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority.

As part of their visit, the delegation was given a guided tour of a US-based solar company, Illuminate USA.

Illuminate USA is an American leader in advanced clean energy manufacturing, dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solar panel technology and sustainable energy.

It is the largest single-site solar panel manufacturer in North America, producing 9.2 million panels annually — enough to power 1 million homes.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Frank Amoakohene was seen in a high visibility vest and a helmet interacting with some of Illuminate USA's staff.

The video captured the company's ultra-modern solar panel manufacturing process facilitated by heavy automated machines.

Speaking about his experience after touring Illuminate USA, the Ashanti Regional Minister said,

"Today in Columbus, Ohio, USA, I joined the Deputy CEO of BOOST and the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority on a visit to Illuminate USA—a leading solar energy company renowned for its innovation and quality service delivery. We were warmly received and accompanied by Mike, Director of Partnerships for Mayor Ginther."

"Our mission is clear: to illuminate the Ashanti Region—literally and economically—by attracting sustainable investments and building strong partnerships that align with our development vision. The future is bright!"

On January 14, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama appointed Dr. Frank Amoakohene as the Ashanti Regional Minister-designate.

The Minister, who has been in office for four months, has courted significant attention with his activities, which included an ambitious 11-day festival held from April 12 to April 26.

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene attending to a prison officer on April 17 as part of Ashantifest in Kumasi. Photo source: DrFrankAmoakohene

Source: Facebook

The festival attracted top celebrities to the Ashanti Region, from film stars like Dr Likee and Lil Win to viral sensations including Oheneba Jude and Afronita.

The Minister is bent on uplifting the Ashanti Region's image as a leader in Ghanaian development.

Netizens react to Dr Amoakohene's US trip

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the Ashanti Regional Minister's trip to the US.

Sydderz tv said:

"Continue the good work my favorite and young minister of my mother land."

Mrs Nyarko wrote:

"Na saaa your work isn’t easy Ei everyday from here to here."

Mr Owoahene remarked:

"Dr please stop your good works the other ministers will chop the money oo i tell you😳."

Nanayaw Asabre shared:

"Please we want street light with cameras oo 🙏 thank you in advance."

Jorge Essien Jnr commented:

"We commend your tireless efforts and commitment to our region. Ashanti is truly grateful for your service. May God bless you and continue to guide you in your noble endeavors. Our noble Ashanti Regional Minister."

Dr Amoakohene meets Afenyo-Markin

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alexander Afenyo Markin, the leader of the minority caucus in Ghana's ninth parliament, had caught up with the newly appointed Dr Frank Amoakohene.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Frank Amoakohene was spotted enjoying a hearty moment with the minority leader.

Their heartwarming interaction intrigued scores of people on social media, considering the politicians' different political backgrounds..

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh