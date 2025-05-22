A young Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Ofori, has celebrated securing US citizenship after relocating abroad for greener pastures

He flaunted his newly acquired American passport in a TikTok video, expressing excitement about his achievement

Emmanuel Ofori now plans to travel the world, with Ghana set to be his first destination as a US citizen

A young Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Ofori, has taken to social media to celebrate his success story after relocating abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, Mr Ofori indicated that he had secured American citizenship.

Beaming with excitement, he flaunted his newly acquired citizenship documents, which confirmed his status as a citizen of the United States of America.

Emmanuel Ofori, a Ghanaian man, celebrates after securing his US citizenship. Photo credit: @six_fiveohio/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mr Ofori did not say how long it took him to secure his citizenship, but the joy written on his face showed how determined he had been to achieve it.

"My name is Emmanuel Ofori. By the grace of God, I'm now an American citizen. It's the doing of the Lord, and I thank God. My Dad is here, my mum is here, this is Columbus, Ohio. This is it. I'm finally a citizen," he said.

Emmanuel Ofori reportedly moved to the US years ago in search of greener pastures, with support from his parents, who have been living and working there for decades.

Since relocating, Mr Ofori has done several jobs while also schooling. More recently, he ventured into content creation.

Below is the video of the Ghanaian man celebrating his citizenship status with his parents and friends:

US Passport global ranking

The US passport is ranked as the ninth most powerful in the world, according to the Henley Passport Index. Holders can travel to 186 destinations without a visa.

With US citizenship in the bag, Mr Ofori now has the same rights as any other American citizen.

This includes the right to vote, protection from deportation, access to government benefits, and the ability to sponsor his family members in Ghana to join him.

It also offers easier access to certain government jobs, scholarships, and health insurance, among other benefits enjoyed by citizens of the US.

He is one of several Ghanaians whose journeys abroad to seek better lives have borne great fruit.

Ghanaian man congratulated on securing US citizenship

Some friends of Emmanuel Ofori, together with his parents, were heard in the background of the video celebrating his success in acquiring US citizenship.

"Congratulations, to God be the glory," his parents said.

"You finally made, congratulations, Emmanuel, you're now a citizen of the United State of America," Mr Ofori's friend said.

A Ghanaian man, Opahene, secures his Canadian PR and US Green Card after relocating abroad for greener pastures. Photo credit: @opabenegh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man secures Canadian PR, US Green Card

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man's journey to seek a better life abroad had paid off massively.

In a TikTok video, the young man, Opahene, stated that he had secured a Canadian Residence Permit and a US Green Card.

This means Opahene can travel and work in either country at any time.

His overseas success story inspired many Ghanaians on social media who saw his video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh