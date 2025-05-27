Actress Emelia Brobbey and her colleague Akabenezer left Ghanaians on social media in stitches after sharing a new video from their ongoing UK trip

The video shows the Kumawood actress kindly assisting the popular skitmaker, who appears to be struggling to adapt to the British weather

Akabenezer paid back Emelia's kindness with wickedness in a hilarious manner, leading to praise from Ghanaians over the pair's funny interaction

Emelia Brobbey and Akabenezer have shared a new video from their current UK trip that has gone viral on social media and sparked numerous reactions.

The informative and educational video skit shows the comic actor on a park bench in Milton Keynes, shivering from the cold.

Emelia Brobbey passed by him with a large scarf draped across her neck, and after realising his suffering, decided to go back and help him out.

The Kumawood actress covered Akabenezer with her scarf to protect him from the cold, but he repaid her tender concern with a bad move.

He swiped her phone from her while she was covering him, in an attempt to keep it for himself.

Emelia Brobbey, after realising what had happened, went back for her phone and additionally, took back her scarf.

The comedic chemistry between Akabenezer and Emelia Brobbey excited Ghanaians who watched the video, leading to it garnering over 120,000 views, over 100,000 likes, and over 2,000 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Emelia Brobbey, Akabenezer storm the UK

Kumawood star Emelia Brobbey is currently in the United Kingdom as part of an entourage of stars appearing at the Power of Praise events.

Skitmaker Akabenezer, popularly known as Dr Likee, is also on the trip alongside gospel musician Obaapa Christy, actress Vivian Jill Lawrence, and comic actor Kyekyeku.

The stars are expected to meet their fans in informal 'meet and greet' sessions in three UK cities: Birmingham, Milton Keynes, and London.

The event is being organised by Otampi Music and is meant to provide Ghanaians in the diaspora a one in a million chance to interact with some of their favourite personalities.

Two shows have already been held, and the third and final is scheduled for May 31, 2025, in London.

See details of the program in the Instagram post below.

Emelia Brobbey, Akabenezer UK video sparks reactions

The video of Emelia Brobbey and Akabenezer's interaction in the UK sparked humorous reactions from Ghanaians.

Obaapa _ Cirwha said:

"Was the knock necessary? Ahye Emelia ruff.🤣🤣"

NANA GHANA wrote:

"But Emelia you were not holding any phone when covering him 😂😂😂"

Tone up with Ak said:

"Mother Theresa turns to Muhammad Ali 😂"

da_iszy_boy 🇬🇭🇨🇦🏆 opined:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Aka ankasa w’agyimi too much"

Akumiah's Kitchen wrote:

"Doing good is sometimes bad oo😂😂😂"

Emelia Brobbey debuts new style

YEN.com.gh previously reported that viral photos of actress Emelia Brobbey surfaced on Instagram and piqued the interest of fans.

The photos showed her decked out in a stylish pantsuit and pointed shoes that attracted attention from admirers.

Ghanaians shared approval of her sense of style and also praised her breathtaking beauty.

