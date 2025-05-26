Majesty, in a video, encountered Don Little at Despite Media's recent 'Woso Woho' Health Walk event at Ayi Mensah in the Greater Accra Region

Shatta Wale's son was spotted engaging in a conversation with the Kumawood actor on a music stage

Majesty mistook Don Little for his agemate as he put his arms around his shoulders while they took photos together

Alexander Majesty Mensah, the son of dancehall musician Shatta Wale and Michy GH, courted attention as he encountered diminutive Kumawood actor Don Little at a recent event.

Despite Media recently held their 'Woso Woho' Health Walk, a fun-filled event focused on music, fitness, and positive energy.

Many Ghanaians, including notable personalities like Piesie Esther, Amerado, Oboy Salinko, Abena Kyei Boakye, Fadda Dickson, Akrobeto, and others, also attended the event.

The event saw people embark on a 10km walk with an aerobics section at Ayi Mensah in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. A musical concert was also held to entertain the participants after the health walk.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Majesty and Don Little were spotted engaging in a conversation as they stood on stage and enjoyed the musical performances at the 'Woso Woho' Health Walk event.

The diminutive Kumawood actor beamed with a smile as he requested a photoshoot with Shatta Wale and Michy GH's young son.

It appeared Majesty might have probably mistaken Don Little for his age mate as he placed his arm around his shoulders as they posed for multiple photos.

Due to his diminutive stature, the Kumawood actor has usually been mistaken for a child despite being the eldest of seven children in his family.

In July 2024, Don Little lamented that despite his age, he was sent to the children's service due to his small size, causing him embarrassment.

The comic actor mentioned that he decided to stop attending church due to feeling undervalued at the place of worship after the unfortunate experience. He noted that he preferred to pray alone in his room or visit the Atwea mountains for prayers.

In December 2024, Don Little courted attention after a video of him at a children's store emerged on social media. The footage showed him interacting with a little girl who thought they were agemates.

Funny Face's former protégé and the little girl, who had a similar height to him, performed a dance popular among preschool kids.

Yaw Dabo expresses disappointment in Don Little

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Yaw Dabo expressed disappointment in his colleague Don Little after a video of him getting behind the steering wheel of his car while looking intoxicated surfaced on social media.

The Kumawood actor shared that he was disheartened after spotting his colleague on the street in such a state in the video on social media.

Yaw Dabo criticised Don Little for risking his and other pedestrians' lives on the street by driving while looking intoxicated at night.

