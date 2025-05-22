Skitmaker Dr Likee and gospel singer Obaapa Christy linked up at the Kotoka International Airport in a crossover that left fans excited

Dr Likee was in his typical humorous element as he entertained the singer with his antics, leaving her happily smiling and laughing

The encounter between the two entertainment stars seemed to amuse most social media users, who expressed different reactions in the comments section

Popular Kumawood actor Dr Likee left gospel singer Obaapa Christy in stitches after the two beloved figures met at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

Kumawood star Dr Likee and gospel singer Obaapa Christy link up at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) as they jet off to the UK to attend the Power of Praise event.

The content creator and his team are flying to the United Kingdom to take part in a show dubbed the "Power of Praise, Meet and Greet Our Stars' in selected UK cities next week.

Veteran soulful singer, Obaapa Christy is also scheduled to appear at the same event.

The two stars met up at the Airport prior to their flights, leading to a memorable encounter.

Dr Likee was sharing details of the upcoming show when he saw Obaapa Christy and immediately started showering her with praise.

He made a play on words with her name, 'Obaapa', to hail her as a very good woman.

The gospel singer grinned from ear to ear in excitement at the warm welcome from her colleague.

They exchanged pleasantries as Likee noted he has not met her in a while.

Later, Obaapa Christy was interrupted by Dr Likee as she took her turn to promote the show, forcing her to laugh excitedly.

Likee also left everyone short of breath as he announced the cities for the show, struggling particularly with pronouncing 'Milton Keynes'.

Dr Likee, Obaapa to grace Power of Praise

A selection of notable actors, musicians and comedians have been billed to appear at the Power of Praise Meet and Greet event in the United Kingdom.

Dr Likee and Vivian Jill are scheduled to appear at the Power of Praise event.

The event being organised by Otampi Music is to allow Ghanaians in the UK a chance to hangout and have a good time with their idols in an informal setting.

Three UK cities are on the bill for the program; May 24th in Birmingham, May 26th in Milton Keynes, and May 31st in London.

Reactions to Obaapa Christy, Dr Likee link-up

The video sparked positive online reactions from Ghanaians who enjoyed the banter between the two stars.

Some expressed sorrow over the recent death of Dada KD, who was also scheduled to fly to the United Kingdom next week.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

acheampongbernard3 said:

"It's always lovely to see such things happen, it's all love."

theemmanuelcyril said:

"Dada KD was supposed to be part 😔."

iamchrislarry said:

"Travelling mercies IJN 🙏."

Dr Likee set to drop new action movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that skitmaker Dr Likee's new movie excited social media users after he showed off his swordsmanship in a teaser.

In the new movie Katumba, Likee plays a warrior who goes into battle with a sword and a staff.

The popular actor displayed a wide range of sword skills in the video, complete with battle cries that delighted social media users.

Reactors praised Likee's comedic abilities and range, expressing surprise that the crew were able to keep a straight face to shoot his scene.

