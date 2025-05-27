Michy GH, in a video, bonded with her son, Alexander Majesty Mensah, as he prepared to go to school early in the morning

Shatta Wale's baby mama gave her son a hairdo before showing affection with a kiss him on the forehead and a tight hug

The video of Michy GH preparing her son Majesty for school garnered reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's baby mama, Michelle Gbagona, popularly known as Michy GH, has earned admiration from Ghanaians after a video of her bonding with her son, Alexander Majesty Mensah, surfaced on social media.

Michy GH bonds with Majesty as she prepares him for school. Photo source: @ondemstudios

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, the musician was spotted holding a live session with fans on her residence's premises when her son joined her as he prepared to go to school early in the morning.

Michy GH held Majesty closer as she complained about him not properly combing his hair. She gave him a hairdo before showing affection to him by kissing him on the forehead and hugging him tighter.

As her son made his way to the main gate to leave for school, Shatta Wale's baby mama advised him to focus on his studies and engage in playful activities at the appropriate time when he gets to school.

Later, she proceeded to advertise a basket of okra she had cultivated from her big farmland in Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana, where she serves as the Osompahemaa, a traditional title that signifies her importance and influence within the community.

Michy GH and her son Majesty watch a stage play. Photo source: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Over the years, Michy GH and her son, Alexander Majesty Mensah, have maintained a close bond and have been inseparable.

She has been living with her son since she moved out of Shatta Wale's home after their longtime romantic relationship ended on a bad note a few years ago.

In recent times, Shatta Wale's son Majesty, has been spotted helping Michy GH sell her fruit juice in Aburi during the weekends.

The mother and son duo regularly share videos of their interactions and business transactions with customers, who normally buy their products to quench their thirst and refresh their bodies after embarking on intense jogging throughout the morning.

Below is the video of Michy GH preparing her son, Majesty, for school:

Michy and Majesty's bond stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Owura BEN. esq commented:

"Have you seen how she is working hard? But Akweley at Ashaiman doesn't wanna work."

Khophi Pounds said:

"Great woman. You mean business."

KEZIA commented:

"He is cute ❤️."

raymondck said:

"You are looking good."

benson_john commented:

"Focus on the school, Majesty. Don't be like your father, Shatta Wale."

user5018431411641 said:

"Aww, Shatta Wale has lost a good woman and hardworking woman paa o."

Majesty vibes with Don Little like agemates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Majesty vibed with Don Little like they were agemates when they met each other for the first time at Despite Media's 'Woso Woho' Health Walk.

Shatta Wale's son and the Kumawood actor conversed before they posed together for many photos on stage. The video drew massive reactions from Ghanaians online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh