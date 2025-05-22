A Nigerian man in Ghana questioned why traders were still hiking prices despite the falling dollar, calling it unfair and unnecessary

Many Ghanaians agreed, saying that traders were resisting progress by refusing to reduce prices even with the economy improving

The Nigerian said he would have remained in his country if it had leadership like John Mahama, subtly praising Ghana's government

A Nigerian man, based in Ghana, has expressed his displeasure towards traders hiking the price of goods despite the current economic growth the country is witnessing.

In a video shared online, the young man, identified only as Freedom, spoke out after he tried to purchase goods, but had the trader try to sell them to him at an exorbitant price.

He voiced his concern, saying the traders' actions did not seem fair because the current government has done its best to reduce the dollar's exchange rate to the Ghana cedi.

He went on to praise John Mahama's leadership as President of the nation, saying he wouldn't have found himself in the country if his home nation, Nigeria, had the same kind of leader.

"Mahama is trying his best to make the gala balance for this system. If I get this kind of president in Nigeria, I no go be here o. Ghana don't know what God give them. Now, the man is making the country to balance. Everybody have to join hands to make sure say the country move forward."

Ghanaian traders called out for inflated prices

He said, as a scrap dealer himself, since the fall of the dollar, his business goods have also reduced in price, but the traders have made people think the government is not working.

Freedom added that he couldn't imagine how traders could purchase goods for as little as five Ghana cedis and then consider selling them to others at a price of about GH¢15.

In his words:

"Now, what about the people that are selling something. I am a scrap dealer. As the dollar fall down, it is affecting me, everything came down. But if you want to go and buy something for the market, it's still going higher. If you buy something 5 cedis, he would like to sell it 15 cedi. They are the people that makes the nation not to move forward. These people will make people think the government is not working..."

Ghanaians react to Nigerian man slamming traders

Trasaco M🅰️yor stated:

"Yesterday I went to buy rice and the woman said is from 10gh going I said ohh madam dollar is down so bring your price down ,she said now things are about to go up. She said if you have your money you can choose to do what you like. I shake my head and said if I hear her saying country is again I will insult her waa. They don’t appreciate the cedis oo."

Edudzi suggested:

"The greedy Ghanaians fight them for reducing their prices, if you work at Circle you see the sabotage every now and then. Upon all that they still can’t raise money to import goods, polishing the old faulty ones and reselling them. Nigerians have every laptop parts you need and they will show two different versions you purchase the one you can afford. Morality has nothing on Success but if you Envy your brother man you will be stagnant like Korle Lagoon."

Edward said:

"He's making a lot of sense"

Akogoh Dollar agreed:

"Indeed Ghana doesn't know what God has done for them"

