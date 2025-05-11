Ghanaian musician King Promise has won the Artiste Of The Year at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

King Promise was in a tough competition with Stonebwoy, King Paluta and other male musicians

Some social media users have commented on the trending videos that GH Kwaku posted on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Gregory Bortey Newman, known as King Promise, was honoured with the title of Artiste of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The prestigious event took place on May 10, 2025, at the Grand Arena. King Promise was a favoured candidate for this award, largely due to his distinctive sound and style, which seamlessly blend highlife, afrobeat, and R&B.

TGMA 2025: King Promise Wins Artiste of the Year, Beats Stonebwoy and King Paluta

Source: Instagram

His music has gained recognition both in Ghana and internationally, thanks to collaborations with prominent artists like Burna Boy and Mr Eazi, which have further amplified his global influence.

Throughout the year, King Promise demonstrated remarkable success, consistently charting and earning accolades, which is indicative of his growing fan base and popularity. His live performances frequently sell out, showcasing his widespread appeal.

The Instagram video is below:

The moment King Promise was announced as a winner

The Instagram video is below:

King Promise rocks a $53,000 watch

In addition to his musical achievements, King Promise has also been recognised for his fashion sense, particularly his impressive collection of luxury watches.

Notably, he wore a $53,000 Audemars Piguet watch, which he showcased at the annual Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards.

At the event, he paired his timepiece with a black round-neck t-shirt, a black leather vest, and matching leather trousers.

In a viral video on his Instagram, he revealed that his diamond necklace features a pendant named Adom and highlighted his Audemars Piguet wristwatch along with Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery.

The Instagram photo is below:

King Promise supports Dope Nation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about King Promise who has publicly expressed admiration for the Afropop duo DopeNation, commending their progress this year.

Dope Nation's single Zormizor has over a million plays on Audiomack, and it has been featured on TikTok

In an exclusive interview with Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, an entertainment commentator shared his thoughts on Dope Nation's impact on the Ghanaian music Industry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh