Netflix's Young, Famous & African executive producer, Peace Hyde, has been named a juror for the 2025 International Emmy Awards

The award-winning Ghanaian media personality, Peace Hyde, announced on her Instagram page

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin and others have congratulated the media mogul for inspiring the youth with her latest achievement

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

British–Ghanaian media producer and journalist Peace Hyde has officially been appointed as a juror for the prestigious 2025 International Emmy Awards.

This announcement was made in late July 2025, and Hyde joins a distinguished panel of judges selected by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, tasked with evaluating outstanding television programming produced outside the United States.

Peace Hyde makes history as a juror for the 2025 International Emmy Awards. Photo credit: @peacehyde.

Source: Instagram

Peace Hyde joins 2025 International Emmy Awards

Globally recognised for her groundbreaking work in the television industry, particularly for creating Netflix’s first African reality series, Young, Famous & African, Peace Hyde expressed her delight at this appointment on her social media platforms.

She described the opportunity as a “God thing,” emphasising her deep gratitude and excitement about having a role in recognising global television excellence.

In her role as a juror, Peace Hyde will be responsible for reviewing, critiquing, and scoring entries over three rigorous rounds of competition leading up to the awards ceremony scheduled for September 2025.

Peace Hyde models in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @peacehyde.

Source: Instagram

This appointment is a significant milestone not only for Peace Hyde but also Ghana and the broader African media community, showcasing an increasing inclusion of African voices in global media adjudication and highlighting the evolving landscape of international television.

Hyde would bring on board a wealth of experience to her new position, having a robust background in international journalism and programming.

She has previously worked with reputable organisations such as Forbes Africa and CNBC, and her selection to the Emmy juror panel further cements her influence and stature on the global stage.

Peace Hyde shared the post on Instagram with this caption:

"It’s OFFICIAL! 🤌🏾✨ For the record: This is a GOD THING. Excuse me while I exist in my feelings about this. One thing for sure, two things for certain, I’m doing my BEST & letting God do the REST! ."

"I am so excited to be a Juror for the International Emmy Awards 2025. It’s an honour to contribute in selecting the best in television programming from around the world! Stay tuned friends."

The Instagram post is below:

Peace Hyde enrols at Harvard University

Peace Hyde has shared another exciting milestone: she has gained admission into the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School.

Taking to her Instagram page, she celebrated this achievement with a heartfelt message alongside a photo of herself next to the Harvard Business School sign.

In her caption, she reflected on her earlier career as a science teacher, sharing her enduring passion for education and the transformative power it holds in her life and society.

The Instagram post is below:

Kayleigh Schwark flaunts her baby bump online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Netflix's Young, Famous & African Stars, Kayleigh Schwark, who flaunted her baby bump on Instagram

The powerful celebrity couple, Naked DJ and his girlfriend, wore classy white ensembles for the pregnancy announcement video.

Some celebrities have commented on Naked DJ and Kayleigh Schwark's beautiful photo and video online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh