The 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), the red carpet was a showcase of bold, vibrant, and unapologetically Ghanaian fashion

Gospel musicians Empress Gifty and Piesie Esther stood out on the red carpet with their custom-made gowns

The 26th Telecel Ghana music awards took place on May 10, 2025 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Famous Ghanaian celebrities in attended the star-studded event with their best-fashion foot forward on the red carpet.

Best-Dressed Stars at 2025 TGMA: Empress Gifty, Fella Makafui And More Shine on the Red Carpet

These celebrities exemplified the fusion of traditional Ghanaian aesthetics with modern fashion trends, making the TGMA 2025 red carpet a memorable affair.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet at the invite only event.

Empress Gifty slays in a gold gown

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty made a bold fashion statement in a glamorous long-sleeve gown at the event.

The gospel star captivated audiences in a regal, floor-length gown that seamlessly blended traditional Ghanaian kente patterns with contemporary design elements. Her ensemble was complemented by intricate beadwork and a statement headpiece, embodying elegance and cultural pride.

Fella Makafui flaunts skin

Ghanaian actress and influencer Fella Makafui looked gorgeous gown showing some skin at the red carpet event.

She wore a frontal lace side-parted blonde hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended with her melanin skin.

Singer Efya rocks a stylish pantsuit

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Efya stole the spotlight with her perfect fit pantsuit and black high heels while she flaunted her designer clutch purse on the red carpet.

Regina Van Helvert rocks a mermaid gown

As one of the red carpet hosts, Regina Van Helvert dazzled in a sleek, form-fitting dress adorned with metallic accents. Her look was both glamorous and in line with the event's theme, highlighting her status as a fashion icon.

Mzbel models in a green gown

Ghanaian musician Mzbel looked terrific in an off-shoulder green gown and Barbie-inspired hairstyle at the event.

She wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes and glossy lipstick to enhance her natural facial appearance at the event .

Sista Afia slays in glittering gown

Ghanaian female musician Sista Afia accentuated her curves in a long-sleeved glittering gown on the red carpet.

The talented fashion designer added an attention-seeking detachable ruffled skirt that turned heads as she posed like a supermodel.

Empress Gifty rocks a ruched dress

