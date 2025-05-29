Nigerian singer Davido reunited with his eldest child, Imade Adeleke, for the first time in over two years amid a custody dispute

The young girl was excited to see her father and danced happily to express her joy over the meeting she had been yearning for

Sophia Momodu, Imade's mother, and Davido have an estranged relationship leading to him having limited access to his daughter

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Global Afrobeats icon Davido reunited with his 10-year-old daughter Imade for the first time in two years, sparking excited reactions across social media.

Davido reunites with his daughter, Imade Adeleke, for the first time in over two years. Image credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido shared photos and videos of his unexpected meeting with his daughter to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

The Unavailable hit-maker and his ex-girlfriend, Sophia Momodu, are embroiled in a bitter custody dispute over Imade that has left the singer unable to visit his daughter.

Davido reunites with Imade in heartwarming video

Nigerian singer Davido's Instagram stories showed a photo of him and his daughter Imade both flashing the peace sign over their right eyes.

"Best day of my life!!" the musician captioned the photo.

Another video shared by the Afrobeats star showed his daughter Imade dancing and jumping up and down out of pure excitement of meeting her father.

Davido and Imade also teamed up and called his second daughter, Hailey, on FaceTime in a heartwarming moment.

A screenshot of the call showed all three sporting huge smiles on their faces. Davido's post from their interaction is below.

Davido embroiled in custody dispute

Sophia Momodu, Imade's mother has been engaged in a drawn out and acrimonious custody dispute with Davido that began in 2022.

Following a failure to amicably agree on a joint custody deal, he filed a lawsuit in June 2023, accusing his ex of denying him access to his daughter.

Davido also accused Sophia of making unreasonable demands in their attempt to reach a custody agreement.

Davido and baby mama Sophia Momodu are embroiled in a bitter custody dispute, denying him access to his daughter. Image credit: @davido, @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

She countered by alleging that the artist was unfit to be a father and had not fulfilled his financial commitments to his daughter for over two years.

She also took aim at his lifestyle and pointed to the tragic death of Davido's son, Ifeanyi, in 2022 to claim he was not to be entrusted with childcare.

Ifeanyi Adeleke, Davido's son with his current partner, Chioma, tragically drowned at the singer's home in Lagos' Banana Island estates.

At the height of the custody battle, a message from Imade showing she missed her father was shared online.

Davido and Imade's reunion sparks reactions

Social media users expressed their excitement at the reunion of the singer and his daughter.

melanin_ruth_ said:

"You just know it was grandpa that put this together 👏😍. You can tell Davido has missed his baby so much 😍"

ameboafrica wrote:

"Honestly, fathers who really want to be part of their children’s lives should be appreciated because some fathers don’t want nothing to do with their child so you can even fight them with children. It’s so sweet to see the joy."

kadivest.clothing noted:

"Sophia and David please ignore negative comments , just raise the kids together ! Co parenting is not that hard 😍 😍😍"

theofficialnansea opined:

"Imade and Hailey must have missed each other, too cute 🥰😍"

Davido hypes up Kweku Smoke

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Davido praised Kweku Smoke as Ghana's biggest music talent.

In an interview with the Trackstar Show, he was asked about top talents in Ghana and gave a shout-out.

Ghanaians praised Davido for shining a spotlight on the Ghanaian rapper and hoped for a possible collab.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh