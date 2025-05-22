A 16-year-old JHS student died after falling into a mining pit at Pramkuma while fleeing from armed security men

Yakubu David was reportedly engaging in illegal mining, or galamsey, to support himself when the incident occurred

His tragic death has sparked grief in the community and calls from his family for a full government investigation

Yakubu David, a 16-year-old Junior High School pupil, has died after falling into a mining pit at Pramkuma in the Kwaebibirem Municipal District of the Eastern Region.

The teenager reportedly fell while running from security personnel, who were said to have been armed with guns and cutlasses.

According to media reports, David had been engaging in illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, with some friends to support himself.

Giving his account, James Abanga, a close friend of the deceased, said the armed men accused David of stealing gold from the site, which led to a chase with a tragic end.

James further alleged that the security men had first beaten David before pushing him into the galamsey pit, leading to his death.

David’s sudden death has left his family, friends, and the entire Pramkuma township in deep sorrow.

His father, Yakubu Ayuba, acknowledged that many youth in the area had resorted to illegal mining to survive.

Visibly devastated, he appealed to the government to investigate the incident and bring those responsible for his son's death to justice.

David, a final-year student at Akyem-Techiman Methodist JHS, was preparing to sit for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Galamsey is the illegal extraction of minerals without state approval. This activity has caused serious environmental damage, including deforestation, soil erosion, and water pollution.

It has also resulted in the deaths of several young Ghanaians in mining areas across the country.

The video coverage of the teen's death in the galamsey pit is below:

Ghanaians react to Yakubu David’s passing

After news of the 16-year-old’s tragic death broke on social media, many Ghanaians expressed their grief and concern.

WKofi Amoah Ewusie-Mensah said:

"A boy abt to write BECE what is he doing at the galamsay site hmmmmmmmmm so sad.'

@Maame Sarpong also said:

"This is so sad. A minor shouldn't die this way."

@Kwaku Banks commented:

"A person at that age hmm let’s develop this country because if not hunger what will push him to go to Galamsey site."

@Elizarbeth Caleb also commented:

"Because of bad economy this is what Ghana youth are facing ooo motherland Ghana Pls God save us."

Galamsey queen slams critics of illegal miners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady involved in galamsey took to social media to slam her critics.

In the trending video, she boldly asserted that she would not back down from her illegal mining activities.

She justified her involvement by claiming there were no jobs and that the galamsey business was lucrative.

