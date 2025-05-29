Yvonne Nelson, in a photo, was spotted with her daughter Ryn Roberts inside a luxurious room abroad

The actress's daughter looked all grown up as she spent some quality private time with her mother

Yvonne Nelson's sighting with Ryn Roberts marked her daughter's first public appearance in many years

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson and her daughter, Ryn Roberts, have made a public appearance.

In a viral photo seen by YEN.com.gh on Thursday, May 29, 2025, the celebrated actress and her daughter were spotted spending some alone time together inside a luxurious room abroad.

The photo showed Ryn Roberts looking all grown up as she stood beside her mother, Yvonne Nelson, while they watched something on a tablet.

The Yvonne Nelson International School owner's daughter's sighting with her mother marked a rare public appearance. The young girl has remained out of the spotlight since the early years of her childhood.

Yvonne Nelson and her British baby daddy, Jamie Roberts, a former photographer, welcomed Ryn Roberts on October 29, 2017. The actress kept quiet about the rumours of her pregnancy until she announced the birth of her daughter through a WOW Magazine cover.

In 2018, the former Miss Ghana contestant threw a lavish party for her daughter as she celebrated her first birthday with her father and other children present at the event. She later stopped sharing photos of the little girl on her social media platforms and deactivated the Instagram account she had created for her after her birth.

In a 2023 interview with popular media personality MzGee, Yvonne Nelson explained why she was no longer sharing private pictures and videos of her daughter, Ryn Roberts.

She said her daughter had started using Amazon Alexa, a virtual assistant technology and had started sorting through questions on the internet about her mother and other things.

Yvonne Nelson also stated that she wanted to protect her daughter from online bloggers and the media spotlight by keeping her private from the public.

A few years ago, the actress shared a heartwarming moment with her daughter as she celebrated her 38th birthday at his residence on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

While having a chat, Yvonne's daughter asked her to make a birthday wish, and to the surprise of viewers, the wish took an emotional turn. Yvonne expressed her desire for her father to surprise her with a phone call one day.

In response, Ryn shared that she, too, had not had the chance to meet her grandfather.

Below is the photo of Yvonne Nelson with her daughter Ryn Roberts:

Yvonne Nelson shares her biggest life regrets

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson shared her biggest regrets in her adult life in a viral social media post.

The celebrated actress recounted how she used to spend a lot of money on newer bags and other fashion outfits before she became a mother.

Yvonne Nelson also shared a photo of an old bag she bought many years ago and spoke about its durability.

