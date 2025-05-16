Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has opened up about buying expensive bags when she rose to the limelight

Yvonne Nelson stated that she was always checking fashion websites for the latest and trendiest designer items

Some social media users have commented on Yvonne Nelson's post about her designer bags on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Yvonne Nelson has taken to social media to share a poignant reflection on her youthful spending habits, particularly regarding designer items.

In a recent post, she shared a vibrant photo of herself at the picturesque Peduase Valley Resort, showcasing her beloved pink Chanel bag, a luxury item she acquired over a decade ago.

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson claims she regrets buying designer bags. Photo credit: @yvonnenelson.

Source: Instagram

During her lavish vacation in Ghana, Yvonne donned a stylish long-sleeve shirt paired with denim jeans, accentuated by chic black double Gucci mules, an ensemble that turned heads.

Yvonne Nelson has shared a candid confession about her past that resonated deeply with her followers.

She expressed her regret over spending extravagantly on luxury bags rather than making prudent investments during her youth.

“Back in the day, i loved to shop ! I was always checking websites to see what was new and trendy….i was younger and had my mind filled up with nothing but material things."

"Well, kids have a way of slapping such stupidity out of the way. Fast forward to today….i can’t believe i did all that spending. I could have used that money wisely."

"So here we are. I present to you my Legendary Pink Bag ( def more than 12 years old ) I’m not throwing it away anytime soon. It has its throne in my closet. I’m gonna ROCK it till i hear it say ADJEIII😁"

Yvonne Nelson flaunts her natural face without makeup. Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh.

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson talks about buying designer bags

Some social media users have praised Yvonne Nelson for encouraging her fans to save and invest in projects. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

lkz_ent stated:

"But truly speaking, if really the things we spend our money on are of high quality and worth it then they should be able to last more than decades, so why keep on spending on bags each year when you are not even than with the already purchased ones 😂😂😂."

bruce_7_deuces stated:

"😹😂😂😂 the pink bag story is kinda funny and teaches a lot to the youth of today."

Check out the photo below:

Yvonne Nelson flaunts her school online

Yvonne Nelson has captured significant attention with a heartfelt video showcasing the construction phase of her educational venture, Yvonne Nelson International School.

She passionately detailed the sacrifices she made to bring her vision to life, including selling her home to purchase building materials.

She emphasised the importance of perseverance and commitment to one’s dreams. Through her journey, Yvonne continues to inspire the youth to think carefully about their financial decisions while pursuing their aspirations.

The Instagram video is below:

Yvonne Nelson flaunts her natural hair

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about actress Yvonne Nelson, who became popular on Instagram after sharing a picture of her afro hairdo.

The actress and beauty queen looked gorgeous in a basic African print dress that accentuated her proportions.

Some social media users have commented on Yvonne Nelson's flawless beauty and voluminous afro hair.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh