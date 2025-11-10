Yvonne Nelson's daughter Ryn Nelson Roberts has debuted a new look after visiting the salon

In a photo, the actress' daughter beamed with excitement as she showed off her new hairstyle

Yvonne Nelson's daughter Ryn's latest look has triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ryn Nelson Roberts, the daughter of award-winning Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson, has courted attention after a new photo of herself surfaced on social media.

On Monday, November 10, 2025, Yvonne's daughter took to her official Instagram page to show off her new look while spending time at home.

In a photo, Ryn looked adorable as she flaunted her new braids after getting her hair done at a salon. She wore a sweater and flashed an infectious smile as she posed for the camera, capturing her happy moment.

The photo of Yvonne Nelson's daughter showing off her new look garnered many reactions from netizens on social media.

The video of Yvonne Nelson's daughter, Ryn Nelson Roberts, showing off her new look at home is below:

Ryn bonds with grandmother on 8th birthday

The photo of Ryn showing off her new look comes days after she bonded with her grandmother, Madam Margaret Gaddy, on her eighth birthday.

Yvonne Nelson's daughter celebrated her eighth birthday on October 29, 2025. A photo of the little girl bonding with her grandmother was shared on her official Instagram page on Thursday, October 30.

In the photo, Ryn, whom the actress welcomed on October 29, 2017, with her British baby daddy Jamie Roberts, expressed joy as Madam Margaret held her in her arms at home.

Yvonne Nelson's daughter looked cute in her short-sleeved shirt and appeared to enjoy her private moment with her grandmother, who watched her with happiness and pride.

Ryn's sighting with her grandmother, Madam Margaret, marked a rare public appearance by the latter, with whom Yvonne has had issues in the past.

The actress and her daughter fell out a few years ago after the former raised questions regarding the identity of her biological father.

In her 2023 memoir titled 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,' which detailed her life story, including her acting career and personal struggles, Yvonne Nelson detailed that she had not spoken with her mother since she celebrated her 36th birthday in 2022.

She recounted confronting her mother before cutting off personal communication with her. She detailed how their strained relationship had also affected her emotionally.

The photo of Yvonne Nelson's daughter, Ryn, bonding with her grandmother on her eighth birthday is below:

Yvonne's daughter Ryn's new look stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ryn vacations with Yvonne Nelson in Dubai

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ryn vacationed with her mother, Yvonne Nelson, in Dubai.

In a photo, the veteran actress's daughter and her mother bonded in their luxurious hotel room.

The photo of Ryn vacationing with her mother, Yvonne Nelson, in Dubai triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

