Auntie Naa: Oyerepa FM Presenter Shows Off Her New Baby's Face for the First Time, Fans React
- The identity of Oyerepa FM presenter Auntie Naa's first child has emerged days after the baby's naming ceremony
- In a video, the popular radio talk show host and her husband showed off their child's face and full name for the first time
- Many Ghanaians took to social media to congratulate Auntie Naa and express excitement over her new baby
Popular Ghanaian media personality Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey, popularly known as Auntie Naa, has unveiled her new baby's identity after his christening.
The Oyerepa FM presenter recently held a naming ceremony for her first child, whom she welcomed with her husband, based in Canada, on Saturday, November 1, 2025.
Family and friends of the media personality and her husband, whom she married in a colourful ceremony on March 28, 2024, were present at the event to celebrate the new baby's arrival.
Auntie Naa had previously been married to another popular Ghanaian radio host, Yaw Adu, popularly known as Boneshaker, whom she divorced many years ago.
Videos from the ceremony surfaced on social media showing the media personality looking elegant in a white dress as she posed for some photos.
Another video showed Auntie Naa and her husband seated at the naming ceremony as the MC announced some donations and gifts from well-wishers.
The couple also attended church on Sunday, November 2, 2025, to thank God for a successful ceremony.
The video from Auntie Naa's baby christening event is below:
Auntie Naa shows her baby's face, name
Days after the baby's christening, the identity of Auntie Naa's first child has come to light.
In a TikTok video that went viral on Thursday, November 6, 2025, the Oyerepa Afutuo radio show host's baby, Monson Amofa Dankwa, looked adorable as his parents dressed him for his christening event.
Auntie Naa and her husband were later spotted flashing bright smiles as they held their son and posed for the camera for a memorable family moment.
The new parents also took photos with some family members inside a plush residence before attending the naming ceremony.
The video of Auntie Naa showing her baby's face is below:
Fans excite as Naa shows baby's face
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users, who expressed excitement for Auntie Naa following the birth of her first child, below:
CJ commented:
"Those hiding your kids' faces, keep hiding wai. Mama, God bless you and your husband abundantly 🥰."
Gracenketia405 said:
"Congratulations, my mommy ❤️."
Ohemaa wrote:
"Very nice and handsome boy."
Lady_julia85 remarked:
"This one de3, no DNA. The resemblance is clear 🤩."
Maame said:
"Very nice boy. He resembles the father."
