Radio presenter Nana Romeo has announced that he will be joining Despite Media after leaving Accra FM. He shared details of the show he would be hosting in a passionate letter.

Nana Romeo replaces Abeiku Santana at Despite Media. Image Credit: @abeikusantana and @nanaromeowelewele

Nana Romeo to take over from Abeiku Santana

In a heartfelt post on his Facebook page, Nana Romeo noted that he was thrilled to join Despite Media a the new host of the famous drive time show, Ekwanso Dwodwo on Okay 101.7 FM.

The former Accra FM presenter would be replacing Abeiku Santana, the show's former host, after being appointed by President John Dramani as the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

"Ladies and Gentlemen, I am honoured and thrilled to share that I have joined DESPITE MEDIA as the new host of the famous drive time show “EKWANSO DWODWO" on OKAY 101.7 FM."

Speaking about his new role, Nana Romeo noted that the new role was an exciting step in his career and that he was thrilled to join forces with the existing dynamic team to serve its cherished listeners.

"I also look forward to growing and succeeding together in this exciting journey, and I promise to give my all. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported me along the way, especially my family, my friends, my former employees, my colleagues and you. Your guidance and encouragement have been invaluable," he wrote.

Nana Romeo explained that he was eager to bring his skills and experiences to Desite Media and help drive the mission forward.

He concluded his message by expressing his profound gratitude to Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Kennedy Osei ESQ and Fada Dickson.

"A VERY SPECIAL THANK YOU TO OUR FATHER DR OSEI KWAME DESPITE AND HIS BROTHER DR ERNEST OFORI SARPONG , MR KENNEDY OSEI AND TO DR FADA DICKSON, A SELFLESS MAN AND A FATHER FOR ALL . I AM VERY GRATEFUL FOR THIS OPPORTUNITY GIVEN ME 🙏. ALHAMDULILLAH ! GLORY BE TO ALLAH 🙏. Ana mumtan lihadiat alhayaa."

Nana Aba schools Nana Romeo on the word 'Pescatarian'

Award-winning broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah got fans laughing out loud after a funny exchange with radio presenter Nana Romeo during an interview.

While speaking on Accra FM, Nana Aba shared that one of her 2025 resolutions was to become a pescatarian, meaning someone who sticks to a diet that includes fish and not meat.

The moment took a hilarious turn when Nana Romeo looked visibly confused by the unfamiliar term, prompting Nana Aba to break it down for him right there on air.

Source: YEN.com.gh