Chairman Wontumi once made an audacious bid to purchase Premier League side Chelsea three years ago

The embattled NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman reportedly submitted a $3.1 billion offer to acquire the Blues

He is currently in the custody of EOCO despite being granted bail, facing serious allegations

Back in 2022, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, famously known as Chairman Wontumi, made headlines far beyond Ghanaian politics.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stunned football fans when he boldly announced his ambition to buy English giants Chelsea FC.

Chairman Wontumi made an audacious bid to purchase Chelsea back in 2022.

Source: Getty Images

Chairman Wontumi's bid to purchase Chelsea resurfaces amid EOCO saga

At the time, the West London club had just been placed on the market by Roman Abramovich, and Wontumi claimed to have submitted a staggering $3.1 billion offer to acquire the Blues, per Africa News.

His plans, though audacious, didn’t end there. In a now-viral video, Wontumi laid out his star-studded vision for the club.

"If I purchase the club, Lukaku has done his best, but I would transfer him to a different club and have talks with Manchester United if I can get Ronaldo into my squad and try to get Messi from Paris Saint-Germain as well into the team," he declared.

He even hinted at luring Brazilian sensation Vinicius Jr. to Stamford Bridge.

It was a bold football fantasy, albeit one that never materialised. The ownership race was eventually won by the Clearlake Capital consortium, led by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, Sky Sports reported.

Chairman Wontumi’s dream ended as quickly as it began—shut out by the realities of modern football’s high-stakes boardroom.

Chairman Wontuni's battle with EOCO

Fast forward to 2025, and Wontumi finds himself in the spotlight again, though this time under far less glamorous circumstances.

He is currently in the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), facing serious allegations tied to questionable financial activities involving Ghana’s Export-Import Bank (EXIMBANK).

NPP Ashanti Regional chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako at a rally during the 2024 general elections. Photo credit: Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

His arrest on Tuesday, May 27, came after a summons from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

Despite being granted bail set at GH₵50 million, Wontumi remains detained as his legal team scrambles to satisfy the strict terms attached.

So far, one surety has been secured, with efforts ongoing to fulfill the remaining requirement.

Why is Chairman Wontumi still in custody?

The details of the case remain mostly under wraps, but insiders hint at potential breaches of public trust and misuse of state-linked funds.

EOCO’s investigation continues to unfold, and with every development, the national conversation around governance, accountability, and political power intensifies.

Supporters of the NPP stalwart are calling for clarity and fairness, insisting he deserves due process.

On the other hand, critics argue that this must be a moment of reckoning, urging investigators to leave no stone unturned.

Chairman Wonumi's plans to buy Ronaldo and co. for Kotoko

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted a bold ambition from Chairman Wontumi, who aims to attract global football icons to the Ghana Premier League.

The Ashanti Regional NPP chairman is eyeing a dramatic revival of Asante Kotoko by attempting to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Vinicius Jr. before they retire.

