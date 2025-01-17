Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah caused a frenzy on social media when she taught Accra FM presenter Nana Romeo a new word, Pescatarian

During her interview with Romeo, she mentioned that her 2025 resolution was being a Pescatarian, which meant someone who ate only fish

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they commented on Nana Romeo's reaction to the heavy word

EIB Network's Director of Business Development, Nana Aba Anamoah has gone viral for teaching Accra FM's Nana Romeo about the word, Pescatarian.

Nana Aba teaches Nana Romeo about Pescatarian

During an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Nana Aba announced that her 2025 resolution is to be a Pescatarian.

She then asked Nana Romeo whether he knew who a Pescatarian was, and he responded that he had never heard the word before.

"My 2025 resolution is that, I am a Pescatarian. Do you know who a Pescatarian is?"

After hearing the word again, the Accra FM presenter laughed and reiterated that he had never heard the word before and neither knew what it meant.

The seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster explained that a Pescatarian was someone who only chewed fish and not meat.

Nana Romeo asked whether it was not the same word as vegetarian, and Nana Aba responded by saying that vegetarians live on vegetables.

"Vege, vegetarian. Vegetabe," she explained.

In the same video, the Women of Valour founder excitedly mentioned that she was a Pescatarian and told the show's host that if he were to order food for her next time, he should order only fish and not meat.

After hearing the word numerous times, Nana Romeo tried to pronounce it and Nana Aba guided him.

"Anytime you want to order fro lunch, just text me," Nana Romeo told Nana Aba.

After the interview, Nana Aba took to her Instagram page to share beautiful pictures of herself, showing off the beautiful African-print shirt and jeans she wore.

The carousel post contained pictures she took with Nana Romeo and in the caption, she wrote;

"A Pescatarian and her good friend, @nanaromeowelewele."

Nana Romeo, with his official Instagram handle, @nanaromeowelewele, reacted to the video snippet from his interview with Nana Aba, saying that he enjoyed their conversation.

"Honestly I enjoyed your company yesterday @thenanaaba ! You’re a lovely soul ❤️❤️❤️. Bisous 😘 @thenanaaba," Nana Romeo wrote in the comments.

Photos of Nana Romeo and Nana Aba

Reactions to Nana Aba teaching Nana Romeo

Below are the reactions to the interview between Nana Romeo and Nana Aba:

ritadominic said:

"😂😂 Nana you’re a case."

elorm_joachim said:

"If vege is vegetarian then you should be fishatarian😄😄😄."

kuamigahna said:

"Another English drop 😂😂😂😂😂."

mann__jackson said:

"I think nana Aba and teacher blessings are beginning to make English teachers feel shy because Eiiiiiii 😂."

hearsayhearsay.gh said:

"Romeo is confused 😂😂😂."

richlove_cathy said:

"He avoids mentioning the word 🤣🤣🤣."

tinababy_gh_blog said:

"First time hearing ooo wow."

aekingsleyy said:

"Those else came here to look at the spelling of the word we are having a meeting here."

Okyeame Kwame explains why he is vegetarian

YEN.com.gh reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, explained why he switched to being a vegetarian.

In an interview with Giovani Caleb on 3FM Drive, Okyeame Kwame said that he had been a vegetarian for six years and a vegan for two years, and that entailed avoiding the consumption of meat.

Explaining the reasoning behind his life choices, Okyeame said animals had feelings just like human beings, which made killing them wrong.

