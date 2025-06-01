Hajia4Reall has dropped a new single a few days after she was released from jail in the United States of America

The Ghanaian socialite and singer was sentenced to one year and one day in prison on June 28, 2024

She shared a snippet of her new music video on her Instagram page, making it her first post since she was freed

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian socialite and singer Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly called Hajia4Reall, has released a new song titled ‘Move’ a few days after she was released from the Federal Detention Centre in Philadelphia, United States.

Hajia4Reall was released from prison on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Her music came out on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Hajia4reall drops new music to announce her comeback Photo credit: @hajia4real

Source: Facebook

In a snippet of the video on X, the opening scene showed newspapers flying with reports of her arrest and sentence in the US. The video also contained scenes of Hajia4Reall behind bars, symbolising her arrest and subsequent sentencing.

Her lyrics contained inspirational statements like: “If I fall, I go rise.” In her caption to the video on her Instagram page, she said:

“We Fall, We Rise, We Move”

Several people, including Ghanaian celebrities, welcomed her back in the comment section.

Hajia4Reall activates social media page

Mona Faiz Montrage finally returned to social media, notably Instagram, after she was released from a US prison.

Hajia4Reall was sentenced on June 28, 2024, to one year and one day in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to receive stolen money in connection with a romance scam operation.

Following her release on Thursday, May 22, 2025, the socialite activated her Instagram page on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Her first post on her page was a snippet of the music video of her new song to promote her release.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians welcome Hajia4Reall

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the snippet of the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@CopsonClaude said:

“Dammmnn…The Queen is back for real 🔥."

@LichaWyklef wrote:

"Whatever she’s saying is the truth, regardless of what she thinks, light skin girls never tell lies."

@NebaSarkBa said:

"She say if nor be God like she fall like so many🤦‍♂️😂😂."

@ObiaaBewu wrote:

"They shouldn't have released her...because what is this? We can't handle Showboy and Archipalago's noise, and now she's come to join them.😩😭."

@Wilberforce_6 said:

"Let me think. Shameless. We Dey come have a female version of Showboy. Making the wrong popular. Shout me out too. Or make I go US jail and come back. Lol 😆 The cedis is still doing well."

@IbrahGh4 wrote:

"Wei. Somebody for tell am the truth. What’s this 😎."

@ok_krypton2 said:

"Some people really never get shame ooh, hmm. Ahh well, "we move on to the next mmom."

@jhu__nea__ wrote:

"She fi win Grammys for us."

Hajia4Reall pleads guilty to money laundering

YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4Reall admitted guilt in the fraud case against her.

She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money.

Hajia4Reall agreed to pay a forfeiture of over $2 million and make restitution in the same amount.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh