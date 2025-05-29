Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix took his mum and sister on a date as part of his recent trip to London

The blogger documented the experience, which he described as one of his wildest dreams as a child

His moments with his mum and sister abroad have garnered significant traction on social media

Renowned Ghanaian blogger Felix Yaw Adomako, popularly known as ZionFelix, recently took his mother and sister on a date in Central London.

ZionFelix takes mum and sister out on a date in London. Photo source: zionfelixdotcom

Source: Facebook

This comes after his recent trip to the UK. The blogger played a huge role in Obaapa Christy's Power of Praise Concert in Birmingham on May 24, Milton Keynes on May 26, and London on May 31.

The show features a comedy session by Vivian Jill, Kyekyeku, Dr Likee and Emelia Brobbey.

Ahead of the concert on May 31 in London, ZionFelix went on a sightseeing tour with his mum and sister.

In a video published on his page on May 28, the blogger was captured wearing a black puffer jacket and jean shorts, paired with New Balance 9060 valued at about GH₵ 1.2k.

During their trip, ZionFelix established that he once had a wild childhood dream of flying his mum out on a vacation, but never thought it'd happen.

The blogger whose media career started over a decade ago is now regarded as one of the richest Ghanaian netpreneurs.

Recently, he forayed from the media into real estate, launching his residential apartments.

ZionFelix praised for mom-son date in London

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to ZionFelix's recent vacation moments in London with his mother and sister.

Patricia Apau said:

"Very emotional moment. God, please bless us some."

Grace Oti Boateng wrote:

"Your mum survived the weather, well done!"

Skratch Kobby Jemfi remarked:

"God bless you for doing this for ur mum.....I pray I also make it to travel with my mum around the world... Inshallah."

1real_derio commented:

"The funny thing is, flower boy Dey hold pass the person wey wrote that comment o😁."

_kbriels shared:

"Ahhh, you people 😂 , so he can’t wear his jacket and shorts in peace ??? The funny thing is , most of the people with negative comments no travel before …. We can’t always be right, learn to vibe alongside."

vicentiayawa noted:

"My white friend dressed like this today, I secretly🤫 stared at him again, asked myself if he’s okay 😂."

mays_giant added:

"Nothing wrong with it, but a light jacket is perfect with shorts especially when the weather is not that cold. Mostly, spring."

Zionfelix's mum flies to the UK

In a related post, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix had flown his mother out to the UK for the first time.

The accomplished blogger proudly announced that he had secured a UK visa for his mother and subsequently flew with her abroad.

He said he took his mum to the UK to make her happy and also to inspire others to be kind to their mothers.

