Ayisha Modi, in a video, looked absent-minded as she continuously hummed and played with her smartphone during a TikTok live session

The social media personality appeared lean and unkempt throughout the entire interaction with her friends and fans

Many Ghanaians have thronged to social media to raise concerns about Ayisha Modi's well-being

Controversial Ghanaian social media personality Ayisha Modi has courted attention after a new video of her surfaced on social media on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Footage of socialite Ayisha Modi looking lean and unkempt raises concerns from Ghanaians. Photo source: @mari_gyata, @she_loves_stonebwoyb

Source: Instagram

The former associate of dancehall musician Stonebwoy held a TikTok live session with some fans and associates. In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, she appeared absent-minded as she continuously hummed a peculiar tune while focusing on her smartphone during the interaction.

Ayisha Modi appeared lean and unkempt as she later responded to an individual who inquired whether she was living alone in her apartment in the US.

The socialite quickly reverted to humming and playing with her smartphone while ignoring the conversations on the TikTok live session. The footage has drawn the attention of many Ghanaians who have expressed serious concerns about her well-being.

In recent days, Ayisha Modi has sorrowfully mourned the unfortunate passing of Nii Adotey Cofie, an executive at Afro-Arab Properties, a real estate development agency, and the nephew of Sempe Mantse, Nii Adotey Otintor II.

Ayisha Modi with the late Nii Adotey Cofie. Photo source: @she_loves_stonebwoyb

Source: Facebook

Nii Adotey, whom Ayisha acknowledged as her 'son,' mysteriously passed away on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at his residence in Accra. Reports indicated that the young man was found in a pool of blood.

A burial service was held for him on Monday, May 26, 2025, with many people, including diminutive Kumawood actor Don Little, attending to pay their respects.

Following Nii Adotey Cofie's demise, Ayisha Modi took to social media to share her frustration and blamed herself for his passing. She also claimed that the late young man's death would haunt her for the rest of her life.

The controversial social media personality also apologised for not taking the threats on his life seriously.

In another social media post, Ayisha Modi spoke about a land dispute she has had with some individuals since 2024. She also called on the police to immediately apprehend individuals she claimed were responsible for Nii Adotey Cofie's death.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians express concern about Ayisha Modi

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

8_syra commented:

"Like joke, like joke, we are watching this woman deteriorate into something else o. So nobody can help her?"

dorothea_eli said:

"This woman is going through a lot. The family needs to act fast oooooo hmmmmm."

bessiekukua commented:

"Something is definitely wrong with her."

najinel said:

"😢😢😢 She looks depressed."

obaapa_yaa_ahenfua wrote:

"Someone should check on her 😢😢😢😢."

