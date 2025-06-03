Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz has married his long-time artist Zuchu in a lavish, private ceremony

Platnumz and Ghanaian musician Fantana were openly dating on Netflix's Young, Famous and African show

Social media users have commented on Diamond Platnumz's wedding pics that have circulated on Instagram

Diamond Platnumz officially announced his marriage to his long-time girlfriend, Zuchu, attracting widespread attention.

On June 1, 2025, the Tanzanian musician shared a series of romantic photos from their private wedding ceremony on Instagram.

Diamond Platnumz weds Zuchu in a lavish ceremony after previously dating Ghanaian musician Fantana. Photo credit: @diamondplatnumz.

In his post, Diamond Platnumz reflected on the importance of patience and silence amid public scrutiny, emphasising the strength required to maintain silence when faced with accusations.

"Among the things I have learned is the maturity of staying silent… This maturity requires a high level of patience. I know each of you has a completely different picture of Diamond Platnumz and marriage, but today I want to tell you that this Diamond Platnumz has already been married, and one day I will tell you how it happened."

Diamond Platnumz weds in a lavish ceremony

Diamond Platnumz's announcement has since elicited congratulatory messages from fans and followers. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

luckiya07 stated:

"Awwwwwwwww😂😂😂 it's gonna be a month. Honorable this marriage ehee so we have Zuchu there is no leaving your husband 🤭."

Zenny__zey stated:

"Wansheeeebaaaa wansheeebaaaaa😂😂😂😂finallyyyyyyyy😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️."

judy_sheila_k

"What in the circus is this!!😂."

__poluse stated:

"May God protect me from such foolish marriages. Amen😂😂😂😂😂😂."

jkizondo_swahilibites stated:

"Alhamdulillah @officialzuchu our doll is taken ❤️❤️❤️."

teamzuchu_usa stated:

"Praise God Best News Ever 🔥🔥👏 . Congratulations @officialzuchu @diamondplatnumz."

The Instagram photos are below:

Diamond Platnumz, Fantana kiss on YFA show

The news comes after Diamond Platnumz famously kissed Ghanaian socialite Fantana and then publicly denied dating Zuchu.

When the music mogul made an appearance on the most recent season of Netflix's Young Famous and African, he was asked if he was dating anybody.

Diamond controversially stated that since women disliked hearing the truth, they must occasionally be played with.

Reactions were triggered when the singer said he could treat all three of his girlfriends equally when speaking with fellow co-star Nadia Nakai.

Diamond Platnumz stated:

"I thought I was the best kisser until I kissed Fantana, and she was eating me."

The TikTok video is below:

Netflix star Fantana rocks stylish outfits

Meanwhile, Netflix's Young, Famous & African star and musician Fantana has gained recognition for her bold fashion choices.

Known for showcasing her figure in daring outfits and swimwear, the Ghanaian artist has emerged as a style icon, leveraging her celebrity status.

The 24-year-old, the daughter of a politician, is regarded for her artistic talents and fashion sense. She has a reported net worth of approximately $800,000.

Check out the photos below:

Tanzanian musician Zuchu slays in stylish outfit

Tanzanian musician Zuchu has taken over the internet with her stylish glittering dress after her lavish wedding ceremony.

The style influencer looked exquisite in a halterneck dress and flawless makeup as she accessorised her look with beautiful earrings.

Check out the photos below:

Diamond Platnumz meets with Ghanaian dancers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian high school dancers, the Famous Players, and their meeting with Diamond Platnumz.

A popular TikTok video showed the teenagers, who are Accra Technical Training Centre students, chatting with the artist.

Many social media users complimented Diamond Platnumz for meeting the group to encourage them to follow their passion.

