Overseer of Heaven Way Chapel International Ministry, Nana Agradaa, has flaunted her lawyer, Ali Adam, in a video

The video surfaced after she was served a writ of summons after failing to accept the terms of gospel singer Empress Gifty's GH¢20 million defamation lawsuit

Many social media users were overjoyed to see Agradaa's lawyer for the first time in her TikTok videos, as they expressed optimism in winning the case

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa has showcased her lawyer, Ali Adam, amid the ongoing GH¢20 million defamation lawsuit filed by gospel singer Empress Gifty against her.

Agradaa flaunts her lawyer, Ali Adam, in a video. Image Credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Agradaa shows off her lawyer

Agradaa took to her TikTok account to announce to her thousands of followers that Ali Adam was her lawyer and he would be handling the lawsuit filed against her by Empress Gifty.

In the heartwarming video trending on social media, Agradaa stood by her lawyer as they danced and gave praises to God.

The trending gospel song by Ghanaian musician Ernest Opoku Jnr titled Aseda Se Wo was being played in the background of the video.

The framed pencil drawing of Mr Adam hanging in the background indicated that the memorable moment was taken inside his office.

Reactions to Agradaa showing off her lawyer

In the comment section, many people were elated to meet Agradaa's lawyer for the first time. Others praised him and wished him all the best in this case.

Others also analysed the demeanour of Lawyer Ali Adam and concluded that he was not happy about handling a case as hefty as this.

The exciting reactions of Ghanaians to seeing Agradaa's lawyer for the first time are below:

addymaiybahanamoa said:

"The man behind team noko Agradaa, the winning!"

Dopeeish said:

"The lawyer doesn’t look happy."

PEXA BEAUTY HAVEN said:

"Our lawyer is booked surely for the entire 2025😁 mummy isn’t ready to repent and we like it😭😭😭😭."

Emmanuella Ella agh said:

"Papa lawyer please don’t disappoint us 🔥🔥🔥😂 we beg 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Queen Afia Kande Schwar said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Did Madam President ask the lawyer to dance🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣YPRPP FOR LIFE🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Emmanuella Ella agh said:

"This one dia if mama loss kraa team Agrasco will contribute and pay the money 😅😅😅."

miz 4son said:

"😂😂😂😂 noko pressure lawyer."

Akua_tetra said:

"Awww lawyer no mpo surooo😂😂😂 the power of woman king😂😂😂."

Agradaa looks ethereal in fashionable outfits. Image Credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Empress Gifty shares cryptic post amid Agradaa feud

YEN.com.gh reported that award-winning gospel singer Empress Gifty stirred conversation online with a subtle message many believe was directed at televangelist Nana Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah.

Her post surfaced shortly after a viral video showed Mr Asiamah casually tossing aside a writ of summons reportedly issued against his wife, Nana Agradaa. The act sparked debate across social media, drawing criticism and amusement alike.

Without directly naming names, Empress Gifty took to Instagram with a cryptic message that many Ghanaians interpreted as a graceful clapback. Many praised her for maintaining her composure and dignity despite the ongoing drama stirred by Nana Agradaa’s camp.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh