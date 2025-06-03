Sarkodie, in a video, embarked on a luxurious vacation with his family to the Aqua Safari Resort in Ada, Greater Accra Region

The award-winning rapper and his family participated in some fun activities as they bonded at the resort

Sarkodie and his family's sighting at Aqua Safari Resort marked a rare public appearance in almost a year

Multi-award-winning Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has courted attention after he was spotted vacationing with his family.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the two-time BET Award winner visited the Aqua Safari Resort at Ada in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana with his beautiful wife, Tracy Owusu Addo, and children Adalyn 'Titi' Owusu Addo and Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr (MJ), where they bonded together as a happy family.

Rapper Sarkodie and his family went on a boat cruise, where the kids individually got to ride on a jet ski with a professional instructor on the Volta River.

The Sarkcess Music CEO also engaged in a conversation with his wife, Tracy, and another associate as they had a meal on the boat while his son, MJ, controlled its steering.

The rapper and his family later got off the boat and headed to the Safari Eco Park, where they observed, played with, and fed some wildlife animals, including an Asian water monitor, a tortoise, and crocodiles.

Sarkodie's vacation with his family at the Aqua Safari Resort marked their rare public appearance in several months. Over the past year, the rapper and his wife have shielded their children, Titi and MJ, from the public spotlight.

Sarkodie and family attend Brighter Day celebration

Sarkodie and Tracy, who tied the knot in a plush private wedding ceremony in 2018, were last seen in public with their kids at Sarkodie's Foundation's Brighter Day celebration event at the Redemption Valley Primary School Park in Tema on July 19, 2024.

At the event, the rapper and his family watched the students of Redemption Valley Primary participate in outdoor activities at their school park in Community 9, Tema.

Sarkodie's children also played with the school students in an inflatable bounce house and other fun toys while the musician mounted the stage to entertain the school children at the charity event.

Below is the video of Sarkodie vacationing with his kids at the Aqua Safari Resort:

Sarkodie's vacation with family stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

mr._khay_ commented:

"I just followed you guys because of King Sark 🔥❤️. I am coming around soon."

natibosca said:

"Titi is all grown up."

panditgold commented:

"Wow! Amazing 🔥 I will be there this weekend 🔥🔥🔥."

kofiwedam said:

"This is great ❤️🏞️."

Sarkodie's son tours Ga Mantse's palace

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie's son toured the Ga Mantse's King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II's palace at Kaneshie with his schoolmates from Tema International School.

Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr, or MJ, and his classmates were spotted at the Ga Traditional Council, where they hung out with the King and his elders.

Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr and his classmates left the palace with some custom-branded souvenirs.

