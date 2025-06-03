Model and socialite Lilyann Cornelius got many people talking when they spotted her fine curves in a viral video posted by famous Ghanaian blogger GHHyper

Lilyann Cornelius was spotted at renowned business mogul Osei Kwame Despite's opening of the Despite Auto Museum on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Many people thronged the comment section to share their views on Lilyann Cornelius' unique curves as they lashed out at her surgeon

Model and socialite Lilyann Cornelius caused a stir on social media when she showcased her unique figure at the opening of renowned business mogul Osei Kwame Despite's Despite Auto Museum on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Lilyann Cornelius flaunts unique curves

Famous Ghanaian blogger GHHyper shared a video of Lilyann Cornelius' arrival at the opening of Despite's car museum, known as Despite Auto Museum.

Upon arrival, the beautiful socialite looked decent and beautiful at the high-profile event that was attended by various dignitaries, including the Asantehene, actress Jackie Appiah, rapper Sarkodie, members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, among others.

The Ghanaian model rocked a pair of black skinny jeans that accentuated her fine figure. She paired the skinny jeans with a white long-sleeved shirt.

Lilyann looked beautiful in her blonde frontal lace wig and heavy makeup. She styled her look by carrying a simple yet stylish bag. She completed her look by wearing a pair of black sandals with short heels.

In the video trending on social media, she was captured all smiles and giving kisses to the camera.

Video of Lilyann Cornelius' arrival

Reactions to Lilyann Cornelius' video

Many people in the comment section were taken aback when the camera transitioned from her front view to her back view in the video.

Many people wondered why she would overdo her BBL since it was not in proportion to the slender size of her fine legs.

The opinions of social media users on the figure of Lilyann in a video posted by GHHyper on Instagram are below:

afakyemawusi said:

Shoutout to some of us who have a lot to say but decided to keep quiet 🤐

ben.wright.12139 said:

😂😂😂😂😂😂 improper fraction fuo nso nam mu

miss.marcela said:

"She should wore long skirts to cover her legs."

swanzi___jr said:

"came to an exhibition for her exhibition😂."

officialmaker10 said:

"E be like they give her free Nyash oo😂."

princeankrah1112 said:

"Dear self I don’t want to say anything please stay mute ."

iamphylxgh_ said:

"Awwwwwn she missed leg day at the gym 😄."

