Ghanaian actress, Maame Serwaa aka Clara Benson, in a video, was seen flaunting her snatched physique

The Kumawood star's video comes a few months after she boldly addressed rumours about her cosmetic procedures

Scores of fans couldn't help but drool over Maamer Serwaa's naturally transformed physique in the comments section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

24-year-old Kumawood star Clara Benson, aka Maame Serwaa, has showcased her transformation months after shedding light on the rumours about her cosmetic enhancements.

Maame Serwaa Flaunts Her Beautiful Natural Body Transformation, Netizens React

Source: Facebook

Maame Serwaa, who blew up at a young age after acing her roles in Kumawood classics like Agyanka Tumi, Ohia Asem, and School Girl.

As a child prodigy in the Ghanaian film industry, the young actress has had to deal with endless reports about her private life, especially after she hit puberty.

Many suspected that she had cosmetically enhanced her figure. In a recent interview with Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku Show, she established that her body was natural.

“I haven’t done any body enhancement before. The only time I considered it was to reduce the size of my boobies because I felt they were too large. If I ever decide to have a procedure, it would be that,” she told Emelia Brobbey.

According to the actress, the reason for reducing her boobies had nothing to do with looks rather her health.

“Even if I decide to do it, I will make sure to document it so others who might want to undergo the same surgery will understand it’s not just about fashion,” Maame Serwaa claimed.

Maame Serwaa poses for a photo at Knutsford University, where she gained her first degree. Photo source: DailyViewgh

Source: UGC

Despite her willingness to consider the idea in the future, Maame Serwaa remains proud of her natural body, which she ensures to take very good care of.

A video she shared on Snapchat showcasing her transformed physique flaunting her snatched waist and flat stomach has got many talking on social media.

Maame Serwaa's beauty stuns fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Maame Serwaa's proud natural transformation.

@MrGbuntui said:

Yooo. We dey here. Moesha sef no body dey post am again. E get why.

@The_Darkoh shared:

if she does not have the funds to maintain her body, she will turn 60 and regret doing this, copying blindly and foolishly. Sad🤌🏻

@Dan_bed1 wrote:

Instead of allowing your chest to rest on some flesh see what you have done to your body…then let them reduce it small eerr.

@alvinNyame added:

Nufuo nyinaa headquarters 🥰

Maame Serwaa shoots down Bill Asamoah rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Serwaa had dispelled rumours that she dated Bill Asamoah, a senior industry colleague in the Kumawood movie industry.

Several unconfirmed reports claimed that the actor used to visit Maame Serwaa while she was in secondary school at the Serwaa Nyarko Girls Senior High School, where she graduated in 2017.

The rumour of them having an affair, which was started by their Kumawood colleague Big Akwes and has lingered for years despite their emphatic statements on the matter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh