Former Bayern Munich player Sammy Kuffour's baby mama has introduced a new hairstyle in March 2025

The beautician and food entrepreneur Charlotte Derban looked elegant in a short hairstyle for her photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's new look on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The beautiful baby mama of former Ghanaian international player Sammy Osei Kuffour, Charlotte Derban has gone viral with her short hairstyle.

The hardworking serial entrepreneur, model and actress looked younger than her age in a beautifully styled short pixie cut hairstyle for her latest photoshoot.

Sammy Kuffour's baby mama Charlotte Derban looks gorgeous in a short hairstyle. Photo credit: @charly_d

Source: Instagram

Charlotte Derban, who owns a plush and highly recommended restaurant at East Legon looked flawless in daring outfits as she juggled between work, family and acting.

Sammy Kuffour's baby mama rocks a black dress

Sammy Kuffour's baby mama flaunted her back in a criss-cross backless short dress that flaunted her fine legs for the video shoot.

Charlotte Derban modelled in brown stilettos that matched her designed handbag as she admired herself in the mirror.

The video of Sammy Kuffour's baby mama is below:

Sammy Kuffour's baby mama rocks a maxi dress

Sammy Kuffour's baby mama looked magnificent in a black short-sleeved maxi dress for her video shoot.

The fashion model accessorised her look with stud earrings and a simple necklace to match her black bag with a specially designed cane handle.

The video of Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's outfit is below:

Sammy Kuffour's baby mama rocks stylish pants

Sammy Kuffour's baby mama looked classy in a black round-neck tan top that showed off her beautiful tattoo as she posed for the cameras.

Charlotte Derban paired her top with stylish custom-made pants that highlighted her voluptuous figure.

She flaunted. Her bare face was without makeup while rocking her short hairstyle and posing like a supermodel.

The boss lady styled her look with a brown designer bag to match her elegant shoes for the photo shoot.

Check out the photos below:

Sammy Kuffour's baby mama rocks a pink dress

Sammy Kuffour's baby mama looked splendid in a pink halter-neck bodycon dress as she unboxed a new artwork that had been gifted to her from a loyal fan.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

4evasandy_shero stated:

"She is beautiful friendly, so respectful."

hilphy__babe stated:

"Wow 😍🌷 soo beautiful 👌🏽! Perfectly made by God!."

Abednegobright stated:

"So lovely 🥰."

Ohemaabrooklyn stated:

"See how beautiful she's looking in that great body. I love your confidence 😍."

The video of Sammy Kuffour's baby mama rocking a pink dress is below:

Sammy Kuffour's baby mama celebrates her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Charlotte Derban, the baby mom of former Bayern Munich footballer Sammy Kuffour, who took beautiful photos to commemorate her 30th birthday.

For her viral birthday picture session, the young and diligent mother donned two skimpy ensembles.

Social media users have commented on Charlotte Derban's birthday haircut and flawless makeup on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh