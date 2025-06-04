Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, has shared her grass-to-grace story

Her words has served as a beacon of hope and encouragement for her followers facing adversity

Some social media users have commented on Deloris Frimpong Manso's touching post on Facebook

Deloris Frimpong Manso, better known as Delay, has captivated the hearts of many as a popular Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur.

Recently, she took to social media not only to share her interviews but also to inspire followers with a powerful narrative of resilience and hope.

TV host Delay says she didn't have a place to live in 2004 but has managed to build a successful food business in 2025. Photo credit: @delayghana.

In a heartfelt post, TV host Delay opened up about her challenging beginnings, revealing the remarkable journey that has taken her from homelessness to the helm of a flourishing food empire.

"It feels like just yesterday when I couldn’t afford a decent meal. Today, the small food business I started, Delay Foods, boasts 10 delicious variants! And we are just getting started.

"I had nowhere to live and didn’t know what to do with my life. I’m sitting here right now, wondering what I did right for God to be this merciful to me. Don’t give up on yourself. Help is coming."

TV host Delay talks about humble beginnings

Some social media users have praised TV host Delay for introducing quality products on the Ghanaian market. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Maud Nose stated:

"The kenkey seller around American embassy made me taste the sardine and mind you I really liked it."

Nyame Aye Osei stated:

"Your sardines is the best ooo l can't do without it."

Appiasah Victoria Victoria stated:

"Please the sardines nu let them add more fish in it wai na anytime I buy biaaa the fish no react me. Some of your products are on Spanish grocery shelves in The Bronx in New York."

Selina Amuzu stated:

"Yummy yummy to Delay Foods! 🎉."

Family DOH Enterprise stated:

"Please add delay chicken ok,some of us don't like sardine.....do chicken for us too please 🥺."

The Facebook post she shared is included below:

TV host Delay rocks stylish kente gown

TV host Delay recently showcased her flawless style in a series of captivating photos. The TV host donned a custom-made strapless kente gown that beautifully emphasized her curves and highlighted her remarkable figure.

The gown, crafted by the talented male fashion designer Quophi Akotuah, featured unique sewing techniques that ensured she stood out amongst her celebrity peers.

To complement her elegant attire, Delay sported a glamorous side-parted bob hairstyle that gracefully cascaded around her shoulders.

Her makeup artist worked wonders, applying makeup that accentuated her radiant melanin skin and enhancing her natural beauty with long, fluttery eyelashes.

Accessorising with exquisite handmade African beads adorning both wrists and stepping out in gold open-toe high heels, Delay completed her breathtaking look, proving once again why she is revered not just as a media personality but also as a style icon in Ghana.

Check out the photos below:

Presenter Delay models in a stylish gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Delay showing off her distinct sense of style.

The 42-year-old captured the hearts of her fans and fashion enthusiasts with her form-fitting kente gown.

TV host Delay's expensive frontal hairstyle and corset gown have been the trending look on Instagram.

