Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa excited many of her fans when she posted a video of her having a good time in her home

In the video, Agradaa placed a tiny bird on her head and played with it as her husband Angel Asiamah and daughter Rihanna looked on and laughed

Many people talked about the fun side of the televangelist while admiring how beautiful she looked in the video

Overseer of Heaven Way Chapel Ministry, Nana Agradaa, got many people laughing when she shared a video of herself playing with a tiny bird inside her home.

Old video of Agradaa playing with a bird is trending. Image Credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Agradaa plays with a bird

Agradaa on TikTok gave her fans a peek into her fun and jovial side as she shared a video of her playing with a tiny bird.

In the video, she tried with caution to balance the bird on her black frontal lace wig. After several successful tries, she joyfully made funny hand gestures to mimic someone with witchcraft powers.

Her dear husband, Angel Asiamah, was lying on his back on the couch, while her daughter Rihanna sat on the couch as they watched Agradaa in awe.

In the background of the video, she played sensational Ghanaian singer Becca's 2013 released song African Woman.

Agradaa showed off the tiny creature in the same video by bringing it closer to the camera to prove that it was real and not a filter of AI.

Reactions to Agradaa's funny video

The video got many social media users laughing hard as they talked about the things that made Agradaa happy.

Others wondered why she would play with an alive and cute baby bird in the comfort of her living room.

The reactions of social media users to the viral video of Agadaa playing with a tiny bird are below:

SERWAA AMPAAFO said:

"But on a more serious note, Agradaa is beautiful oo🥰."

Aunty Mansah said:

"Asiamah brought the baby out of Mama Agraadaa😂😂she's in love."

sarpomaa84 said:

"Eiiii mother of nature ampa mummy."

On Yahweh ❤️🙏 said:

"No one is talking about the fact that she is a happy woman… every woman needs to be happy 🙏🙏🙏."

Ava said:

"Mama what is this again 😂😂u will let this people get us again laa😂😂😂😂."

Empress_gh@ said:

"See the way her husband was smiling at her so lovely 🥰🥰🥰."

@❀ℳ𝒾𝓈𝓈 𝒜.𝒴☁🔮 said:

"Rihanna is sitting at the back🤭😘."

Queen Pat✨️👸 said:

"Hmmm our papa Asiiaaama too is taking plans 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Agradaa shows off her mother in a video. Image Credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Nana Agradaa unveils her mother for the first time

YEN.com.gh reported that controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa left many fans in awe after unveiling her mother to the public for the very first time in a new video.

In the video sighted on her TikTok account, Agradaa was seen praising her mothers's beauty and elegance as she rocked a beautiful outfit designed by Fashion Trends Ghana.

The video sparked buzz online, with many social media users commenting on the striking resemblance between Agradaa, her mother, and Agradaa’s daughter, Rihanna. Fans could not help but gush over the strong family genes.

Source: YEN.com.gh